Google Wellbeing is making it even easier to control your phone usage — here’s how

One of the hardest parts about modern technology is practicing moderation. However, Google is rolling out a new feature to help.

Originally announced in 2018, Google's Digital Wellbeing app is designed to help users better balance their digital lives. It does this by tracking how much time a user spends on a particular app and giving them a daily view of how often they check their phone. The app also allows you to set limits with daily app timers and more. However, it seems Google is working to better show you the information in-app.

This feature, originally called Mindful Nudge, was spotted in an APK by Android Authority. However, a recent report from the site indicates Google has started rolling out the feature to users, but under the title of "Screen time reminders". The reminders, when activated, appear as a small pill-shaped notification at the top of the screen after you have been on an app for a set amount of time.

(Image credit: Mishaal Rahman on X)

The feature can be enabled on your device by going to the Digital Wellbeing & Parental Control settings. Once there you can find the Screen Time reminders option in the menu and enable the Use Reminders option on the following page. You can set reminders for specific apps to remind you that you are spending too long on them, for instance, if you spend hours looking at Reels on Instagram.

This isn't the only feature Google has been working to improve. For instance, it was recently revealed that Google Maps is getting five big upgrades, including EV Trip planning and transit details. Not only that, Google appears to be listening to user input as the latest beta for Android 16 is making it much simpler to access Quick Settings, after first making it more difficult.

It can sometimes be difficult to limit how much time we, or our children, spend on our phones. Having a gentle reminder is a massive bonus to something we often don't realize. We also have a full guide on how you can protect your child online to help keep them safe with the screen time they do have.

More from Tom's Guide