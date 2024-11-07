More Samsung Galaxy S25 colors just leaked — these could be Samsung Store-exclusive

A whole new set of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra colors have been leaked, revealing some of the more exclusive shades you will apparently be able to buy these phones in.

This is based on new claims by Ross Young on X, who already leaked colors for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. According to him, Samsung will offer Coral Red, Pink Gold and Blue/Black for the standard and Plus models on top of the previously leaked colors. And as for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it'll also get the choice of Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green and Titanium Pink Gold.

Young describes these colors as being "at much lower volumes," which suggests to us that these are likely to be the Samsung-exclusive colors for these models. Samsung always offers users some additional color options for its flagship phones if they buy from the Samsung Store, so there's no reason to expect this to change for 2025.

The table below shows all the available colors for the Galaxy S25 series as they're currently rumored.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25 Plus Galaxy S25 Ultra Basic colors Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, Sparkling Green Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, Sparkling Green Black, green, blue, titanium Exclusive colors Coral Red, Pink Gold, Blue/Black Coral Red, Pink Gold, Blue/Black Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold.

Fresh coats of paint are not the only design changes tipped for Samsung's next flagship phones. The back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is thought to be getting rounder for a more ergonomic fit in users' hands, while growing to 6.9 inches in size.

At the other end of the range, the standard Galaxy S25 could be getting a touch larger, moving from a 6.2-inch body to a 6.36-inch one. As for other upgrades, expect changes like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and an updated ultrawide camera.

Samsung has said the Galaxy S25 will arrive in the first half of the new year, but it's assumed that will more specifically be a January release like the past few Galaxy S models.

