Yellowstone prequel 1883 release date, teaser trailer, cast and more

Get ready to journey back to 1883 in the Yellowstone prequel that tells the story of how the Duttons first settled in the West and founded their ranch. Paramount Plus dropped the first teaser trailer for the drama during the Yellowstone season 4 premiere.

Kevin Costner's John Dutton is the sixth-generation patriarch to oversee the Dutton ranch, the largest in the country. But he is only continuing a legacy started in 1883. The stark retelling of Western expansion follows the James and Margaret Dutton as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. Their family is fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Yellowstone has become one of the most biggest shows on television. The season 3 finale was the most-watched cable broadcast last year. The growing popularity led Paramount Plus to order two spinoffs, 1883 and 6666 (about the Four Sixes ranch in Texas).

Here's everything we know so far about 1883.

Paramount Plus has set the 1883 release date for Sunday, December 19, 2021. The season will consist of 10 episodes, which are likely to be released weekly on Sundays.

1883 teaser trailer

The two-hour Yellowstone season 4 premiere featured a brief flashback to John Dutton, the founder of the ranch. Paramount Plus also dropped the first teaser trailer for 1883.

It begins with sweeping shots of the land, as a woman muses, "I heard a thousand stories, but no one could describe this place. The road west is filled with failures."

It moves on to show just how difficult that road truly is, with glimpses of John and Margaret Dutton's grueling journey via covered wagons. We also see a shootout, Native American warriors riding horses and a devastating fire.

1883 cast

The cast of 1883 is led by a trio of leads. Married country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as John and Margaret Dutton. Oscar nominee Sam Elliott is Shea Brennan, a cowboy who guides the Duttons from Texas to Montana.

Newcomer Isabel May plays Elsa, the eldest daughter of John and Margaret Dutton. LaMonica Garrett is Thomas, a Pinkerton agent who works closely with Shea.

Billy Bob Thornton is guest starring in an unknown number of episodes as Marshal Jim Courtright. He can be seen briefly in the teaser trailer.