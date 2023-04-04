Wow! This Asus ZenBook 14 is the cheapest OLED laptop I've ever seen

The start of a new month typically means a fresh batch of deals and one of this week's best sales comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer is offering the cheapest OLED laptop I've ever seen.

Right now you can get the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop on sale for $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $250 off and the cheapest OLED laptop I've seen. It's also one of the best laptop deals you'll find right now. By comparison, OLED laptops usually stay in the $650 range when they're on sale. (Although we have seen a few budget machines in the $500+ range before).

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $749 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for just $499, which is one of the least-expensive 14-inch OLED laptops we've seen.

Although we didn't review this specific laptop, in our Asus Zenbook 13 OLED review we called its predecessor an excellent value proving that power, portability and a gorgeous OLED screen can be had for under $900.

The ZenBook 14 pushes the boundaries even more sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That should be more than enough for daily tasks, though we do wish the RAM were doubled for the same price.

The Asus laptop also sports a pretty respectable array of ports including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port alongside a microSD card reader. There's even a headphone/microphone combo jack, which its predecessor didn't include.

This is one of the top Best Buy deals we've seen this week. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's top Best Buy coupon codes.