Where to buy bread machines online: These retailers have stock

As grocery stores continue to struggle with depleted inventory, many of us are looking for ways to make the basics at home ourselves. And this includes bread. So we're showing you where to buy bread machines online.

Homemade bread will not only fill your apartment with the delicious smell of baked bread, but it's actually quite easy to make. More importantly, it'll save you unnecessary trips to the store and from the frustration of shopping for bread online only to find that there's none in stock.

One of the benefits of using a bread machine to bake bread is that there's almost no mess or work involved. You'll spend a few minutes loading the ingredients into the bread machine and the rest is handled by your bread machine, from the mixing, to the rising, and the baking.

Sure, you'll have to clean the machine at the end, but it's just a few parts to clean and many are designed so that they can be quickly cleaned.

Most bread machines also come with recipes that guide you through your first batch of bread. So you won't even have to do any recipe research. Here are all the spots for where to buy bread machines online.

Where to buy bread machines online

Many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast. So if an item is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.

Cook's Essentials Stainless Steel Breadmaker: $56 @ QVC

This bread machine has 10 preset functions which allow you to make white bread/basic, whole wheat, French bread, multi-grain, raisin, or nut bread. It can also make gluten-free bread. View Deal

Refurb Black & Decker Breadmaker: $89 @ Newegg

This refurbished breadmaker comes with a 30-day guarantee. It features 10 pre-programmed settings, a 60-minute "keep warm" function, and an easy to read digital display. View Deal

Elite Bistro Digital Bread Maker: $93 @ eBay via HSN

One of the least expensive bread machines in our roundup, the Elite Bistro features 19 preset settings and comes with 15 bread recipes. It also lets you choose between light, medium, or dark crust. View Deal

Curtis Stone Bread Maker: $129 @ HSN

This bread maker includes 19 preset programs and features an LCD that allows you to see which mode the bread machine is in during as it makes bread. Loud beeps also inform you when to add fruits and nuts if you decide to make nut bread. View Deal

Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker: $159 @ Crate & Barrel

This bread maker offers 16 pre-programmed menu options, including gluten-free and low-carb settings. It also promises superior crust, color, and texture. View Deal