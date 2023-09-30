Canelo vs Charlo live stream: How to watch the boxing online, free option, fight card, start time, odds

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo for the former's undisputed super middleweight world titles is the best fighting the best – and isn't that what we all want from boxing? The fighting pride of Guadalajara may be the favorite to retain his belts, but his American opponent isn't called Iron Man for nothing and himself holds every strap at light middleweight.

Canelo vs Charlo is available for FREE in Mexico, will be a PPV in the U.S. and Australia and part of a subscription service in the U.K.. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Canelo vs Charlo live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Canelo vs Charlo live stream start time ►Date: Saturday (Sept. 30)

►Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

► Main event start time: Ringwalks are expected at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Oct. 1) / 2 p.m. AEST (Oct. 1).

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• U.S. — Showtime PPV ($84.99)

• U.K. — DAZN

• AUS — Kayo Main Event ($39.95)

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez turned professional at 15 and has barely stopped knocking out opponents since. Still only 33, this will be his 64th fight of the four-weight world champion's stunning career in the division that looks his best. Unbeaten at super middleweight where he holds all the belts, Canelo is a devastating counterpuncher who beat Islington's John Ryder in a unanimous decision last time out.

American Jermell Charlo steps in for his identical twin brother – the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion – who pulled out for personal reasons. It's typical of the younger Charlo, who has never ducked a challenge and became undisputed light middleweight world champion by stopping Brian Castano in May 2022. He's the taller, and perhaps cannier, fighter but the challenge will be matching Canelo's naturally bigger frame.

Here's how to watch a free Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live stream from anywhere, if you are traveling in the U.S. or beyond.

Canelo vs Charlo free live streams available in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo – one of the biggest fights of 2023 as Undisputed meets Undisputed will be shown for FREE on the channel Azteca 7 to all those in Mexico.

How to watch Canelo vs Charlo from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Canelo vs Charlo live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Canelo vs Charlo live streams by country

How to watch the Canelo vs Charlo live stream in the U.S.

Canelo vs Charlo is exclusive to Showtime PPV in the U.S., with the PPV priced at a hefty $84.99. Live coverage of the event begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday evening, while the main event ringwalks are expected to take place at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Watch Canelo vs Charlo on Showtime PPV ($84.99) You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, and tune in on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more.

Canelo vs Charlo live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Good news for fight fans in the U.K., the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight is available as part of your regular monthly subscription on DAZN, the go-to sports streaming service.

DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

Viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription.

As noted above, the main card starts at 2 a.m. BST on Sunday morning (Oct. 1), and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. BST.

Not in the U.K. right now? To tune into the free Canelo vs Charlo live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Charlo: live stream in Canada

Fight fans in Canada rejoice, you can watch the Canelo vs Charlo fight on PPV.com. The slightly less good news is that the mega bout is going to be one of the priciest options, at a cost of $84.99, roughly the equivalent of CA$112.

PPV.com is the place to live stream Canelo vs Charlo in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, with the main event fighters expected to make their ringwalks at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

How to watch Canelo vs Charlo live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports | Canelo vs Charlo | AU$39.95

The Canelo vs Charlo card is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. AEST on Sunday, October 1, with the main event expected to start around 2 p.m. AEST. The Canelo vs Charlo fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$39.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Nationality Mexican American Date of birth July 18th, 1990 May 19th, 1990 Height 5' 8'' 5' 11" Reach 70.5" 73" Total fights 63 37 Record 59-2-2 (39 KOs) 35-1-1 (19 KOs)

Canelo vs Charlo fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO middleweight titles

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios - WBC Interim welterweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndrae Leatherwood

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Abimbola Osundairo

Abilkhan Amankul vs Joeshon James

Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera

Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores

Canelo vs Charlo odds

DraftKings has the odds strongly in favor of Crawford (-425) to the underdog Charlo (+310).

The fight is expected to go the distance, as there's a -300 over and +210 under for 10.5 rounds.