Walmart Black Friday Preview: 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB just $599

Walmart Black Friday deals started overnight and one of the retailer's most epic deals involves the Apple iPad Pro.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (512GB) Tablet for just $599. That's a whopping $400 off and one of the best iPad Black Friday deals we've seen so far. At the time of this writing, it undercuts Amazon's price for the same tablet by $280.

Apple iPad Pro 10" (512GB): was $999 now $599

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is an excellent tablet for anyone who wants a big-screen tablet without the big price. It features Apple's A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, 12MP back camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. The 512GB model has never been this cheap before.View Deal

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro sports a gorgeous 10.5-inch Retina display and is powered by an A10X Fusion chip. Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and liked its amazingly fast performance, 14-hour battery life, and near perfect display.

It's no longer Apple's flagship iPad Pro, but this is still one of the best iPad deals around because you're getting a speedy A10X Fusion CPU and a very generous 512GB of storage.

You can check out all of Walmart's Buy Now deals and don't forget to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday discounts.