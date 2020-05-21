The best cable modem you can buy just went on sale

As Memorial Day sales ramp up across all retailers, one of our favorite high-speed cable modems is on sale.

Dell has the Netgear CM600 on sale for $59.99 . If you currently rent your cable modem, this purchase can save you as much as $14/month in rental fees. It's also one of the best cable modems you'll find.

Netgear CM600 cable modem: was $74 now $59 @ Dell

The Netgear CM600 cable modem offers high-speed chops and excellent reliability, which makes it a smart buy. It offers 24 x 8 channel support and DOCSIS3.0 speeds up to 960 Mbps.View Deal

The CM600 has blazing speeds up to 960 Mbps, making it a great choice for any broadband connection under gigabit speeds. Simple connectivity over Ethernet makes it compatible with any of the best Wi-Fi routers, including the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for larger homes.

With excellent performance for internet plans that offer more than 300 Mbps, the Netgear CM600 is a reliable, lag-free modem that works with top cable internet providers, like Comcast, Spectrum and Cox.

The angular design isn't flashy, but it's one of the most reliable on the market. Inside, the modem offers 24 x 8 channels (that's 24 channels for downloads and 8 for uploading), and DOCSIS 3.0 compatibility, which should keep your connection up to date for several years to come.

Buying a cable modem is one of the best ways to save money on your internet connection, since you save yourself the recurring fee associated with a provider's cable modem or gateway. It also lets you make sure you're using current technology, free from the slow deployment and behind-the-curve update schedule that most ISPs follow. Check out our guide to learn how to buy the right cable modem.

Dell's offer won't last long, so snap up this bargain while you can.