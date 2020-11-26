Sony 4K TV Black Friday deal: Save $200 on this perfect PS5 companion

The best Black Friday deals are storming through the barricades, with a second wave of Cyber Monday deals not far behind them.
If you’re on the hunt for the best Black Friday TV deals, then feast your eyes on this Sony 65-inch X800H 4K TV for just $798 at Amazon. That's $200 off the usual MSRP of $999, which is a tasty savings on a 4K TV from one of the best TV manufacturers in the business. If 65-inches is a bit excessive for your living room, you can also save $100 on the Sony X800H 55-inch 4K TV model. This smaller model is ideal for smaller homes where you don’t need a cinema screen to fill the room.
Sony X800H 65” 4K TV: was $999 now $798 @ Amazon
Save $202 on this gorgeous Sony 4K TV. With HDR and Dolby vision support, you get excellent picture quality. There is also a gaming mode to bring down latency, for anyone who just picked up an Xbox Series X or PS5. View Deal
Sony X800H 55” 4K TV: was $799 now $698 at Amazon
Save $102 on this smaller, but no less impressive version of the Sony X800H. Perfect for your average sized living room, this beautiful 4K TV still comes with all the nifty features of its bigger brother, including Alexa support. View Deal
Sony makes some of the best 4K TVs that money can buy, and while the Sony X800H isn’t quite as cutting edge as its Sony Bravia A8H OLED, it’s also nowhere near as expensive either (the A8H is currently on offer at Amazon, but it’s still going to cost you $1700). For half that price, you get a whole lot of 4K TV here. It's the perfect companion to your new PS5 or Xbox Series X if you're a gamer too.
The Sony X800H is powered by the X1 processor, which gives you gorgeous 4K HDR pictures and supports intelligent upscaling using 4K X-Reality PRO to bring traditional TV and movies up to glorious 4k resolution. The smart tech keeps coming too, as it supports Alexa for voice activation and it naturally features all the streaming apps that you’d expect, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.
Stick with us for all the best Black Friday TV deals, as we’re constantly updating our hub with the hottest deals as they come in.
