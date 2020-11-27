Samsung's 70-inch 4K TV is a ridiculous $529, because Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV deals are underway and bringing massive discounts to massive sets. Best Buy has a jaw-dropping offer on a 70-inch Samsung TV that you don't want to miss.

We'd suggest you jump on Best Buy's offer of a 70-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV on sale for $529.99. This massive set costs $749.99 at full price, so you'll save $220 when you act on this early Black Friday deal. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better 70-inch Black Friday TV deals, too.

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

There's no doubt that a Samsung 70-inch TV commands attention in any room. If you have the space for a set of this size, you can transform it into an at-home movie theater with Samsung's renowned picture quality. And of course, no one needs to know your brand-name centerpiece came at a fraction of the cost.

This Samsung set runs on the company's Tizen smart TV platform, meaning you'll be able to watch content from most (if not all) of your favorite streaming platforms. Plus, the ultra-fast Crystal Processor will transform everything you watch into crisp 4K quality.

Although it'd be nice if this TV came with more than 2 HDMI ports, we can't really complain given the price. If you're looking for something with more outputs, check out our ongoing coverage of the best TV deals and other Best Buy Black Friday TV deals.

