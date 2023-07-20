Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked images show new design and case

Fresh images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have been shared by leaker Ishan Agarwal on Threads, touting some upgrades to the phones, plus one to an important accessory.

The first image shows the Galaxy Z Fold 5 clad in some new cases, including some S Pens. While Galaxy Z Folds have been compatible with certain S Pen styluses since the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung does not include them with the phone. You either have to buy them separately, or with a case, and it seems that'll be continuing with the Z Fold 5.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal / Threads)

At least this time Samsung's having some fun with the colors of its styluses. Previous S Pens matched the color of the cases, which themselves matched the colors of the Galaxy Z Fold models they were designed for. This contrasting design is joined by what looks to be a slimmer design than the equivalent Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen case, which should make it easier to carry the phone and its case and stylus around even in tight pockets or small bags.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears in the second of Agarwal's images, with the photo showing off the rumored larger cover display quite clearly. The new screen, which is considerably larger than the panel on the outside of the current Galaxy Z Flip 4, will apparently give users the ability to interact with more app widgets and other key features without needing to open the phone. We don't expect a Galaxy Z Fold-style full smartphone experience but it should still be a big upgrade.

The final image in the set, again of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, shows how in contrast to the new Z Flip, little has changed about the design since the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Its color, a pale blue, is new though.

This is one of five tipped Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors, with the others said to be platinum, beige, black and a darker/richer blue.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have more color options however, with a choice of eight tipped, including blue, green, platinum, yellow, beige, gray, light green and light pink.

Samsung's effectively confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be appearing at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. There should be more than just these two foldables appearing at the Seoul event however, as we've heard several tips about the Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series debuting at the same time.

