New Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 leak shows off return of this fan-favorite feature

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is almost here, preceded by months of leaks and rumors about what to expect at Samsung's keynote summer event. And while foldable phones figure to be the center of attention at the July 26 product launch, other devices could debut, too — including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

It's that unannounced smartwatch which finds itself at the center of a new rumor, this time from noted tipster SnoopyTech. If true, it could mean the return of a fan-favorite feature as well as one of the largest Samsung smartwatches to date.

As spotted by Android Authority, the tipster shared several high-quality renders purporting to show off the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Some of the images feature 40mm and 44mm models of the Galaxy Watch 6, while others highlight the 43mm and 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic variants.

In the past, the two smartwatch series have been largely identical on the inside, with the Classic designed to look more like a traditional timepiece. You can check out all the images on Imgur to see for yourself.

Return of the bezel

Most interestingly, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks to have a rotating bezel, a popular feature that Samsung dropped from its smartwatch lineup with last year's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. In the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic image, the bezel sits raised around the central display with groves around the edge. As has become standard for Samsung watches, the right side of the device features two buttons.

A previously leaked render of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic pointed to the rotating bezel making a return with Samsung's next-gen smartwatches. But now we have more reason to believe it'll be exclusive to the Classic variant.

The size options of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic mentioned in this new leak are also noteworthy. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic shipped in 42mm and 46mm configurations. At 47mm, the larger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic would be the biggest Samsung smartwatch we’ve ever seen.

Other rumors we've heard about the Galaxy Watch 6 series suggest a possible move to a curved glass display, larger batteries, potential support for blood glucose monitoring and a feature for detecting irregular heart rhythms.

We'll have to wait another week-and-a-half for Samsung Unpacked to hear more, but the Galaxy Watch 6 potentially sounds like a shoo-in to make our best smartwatches list. In the meantime, if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, check out our guide about whether to pull the trigger on a Galaxy Watch 5 or wait for the Galaxy Watch 6.