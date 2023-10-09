Samsung Galaxy S24 may not be a titanium phone after all

The whole Samsung Galaxy S24 series won't be clad in titanium as previous rumors suggested, says renowned leaker Ice Universe, as only the Galaxy S24 Ultra model will get the titanium upgrade.

He adds that the basic Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will use aluminum alloy, presumably Samsung's "Armor Aluminum" like on previous Galaxy S phones.

I asked the information source of the factory again. Only S24 Ultra is made of Titanium, and S24/S24+ is made of aluminum alloy.October 6, 2023 See more

This goes against the previous story from fellow leaker Revegnus which claimed all Galaxy S24s would use titanium frames. IU commented on this story at the time that he didn't believe it was correct, but has now apparently received further confirmation from his source to back it up.

The smartphone world has been excited by the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's use of titanium side rails, though the cheaper iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have stuck with aluminum. It would make sense that Samsung would take a similar approach with its own next-gen phones, although we were excited by the prospect of even the cheapest Galaxy S24 using such a luxurious material.

So who's right?

Disagreements between leakers like this one are not that common, so it can be hard to figure out who's got it right and who's telling (intentionally or not) half-truths or outright misinformation. From what we can see, no other leakers are chiming in to support Revegnus' claim, while other tipsters like RGcloudS have been joining in to add more detail. Unless Revegnus posts further evidence or another leak corroborates their claim, it's looking like IU has the stronger case right now.

The other way past this is to just wait for the phone to launch. Luckily for us, that shouldn't be too long a wait, since Samsung usually launches its new Galaxy S phones at the start of each year. Normally that means a February launch, but there's been a rumor of Samsung going for a January release in 2024 in order to have a fresh set of models to compete with the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8 as quickly as possible.

As well as titanium frames on at least one of the three rumored Galaxy S24 models, we'll also be looking out for updates like more RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chip depending on your chosen model and region and a higher megapixel, lower magnification telephoto camera on the Ultra.