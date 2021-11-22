Samsung Galaxy S20 FE prices slashed in Amazon Black Friday deals

If you've been scouting the Black Friday deals for a new Samsung phone, then this could be the offer you've been waiting for.

You can currently buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from £469 at Amazon U.K. That's a flagship-level phone discounted to the price of a mid-range one, so it's definitely one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen.

American readers aren't left out though. You can buy an unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $655 at Amazon, meaning you don't have to switch phone providers to get a good deal on a new phone.

All the Galaxy S20 FE models cost less than the MSRP right now at Amazon, but the best discount is on the Cloud Lavender color. Highlights include a triple camera system with 30x Space Zoom, 5G connectivity and a roomy 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display.

Samsung's cheap flagship is now even cheaper, with the red 4G model offering the cheapest deal for both chip options.

If you need 5G connectivity, it costs just a little more to get that version of the S20 FE. What's more, you have a choice of colors at this price - navy or lavender.



Keep in mind this isn't the heaviest discount we've seen for this phone on Amazon. We've seen the S20 FE go down to £422 in the U.K. and $549 in the U.S. However, it's up to you if you want to hold out for a better offer or strike now while there's still guaranteed stock.

In the U.K., you'll see on the store page that there are two choices of chip for the 4G version, with the Exynos 900 edition costing a little less than the Snapdragon 865 one. We only tested the Snapdragon version, but while the Exynos version produces slightly worse benchmark results, you won't notice a difference in everyday usage.

There's no such choice for the 5G version, you'll get the Qualcomm chip whether you like it or not. The price difference between the 4G and 5G model is only £41 though, so unless you're really strapped for cash, it might be better to go for the 5G version so you can get more use out of your phone as 5G coverage increases.

As we said above, Amazon U.S.'s discount isn't quite as deep. Nonetheless, if you want an unlocked S20 FE, this is a good way to get one. Most Black Friday deals come through cell providers, who are keen to have you switch over as part of the offer.

In our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review, the phone's 120Hz display, strong triple-rear camera performance and processing power were all impressive parts of the experience. We also praised how good the original price was too, which shows just how good a deal these Amazon offers are.

For downsides, the biggest one is that there's no included charging brick in the Galaxy S20 FE's box. Fortunately, you'll likely be able to find a compatible 25W charger this Black Friday by yourself at a decent discount.