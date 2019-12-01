The excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds just hit $99 for Cyber Monday

You managed to secure a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10 for cheap on Black Friday, but forgot to pick up some accessories to go with it. Lucky for you, all of the hot Cyber Monday deals are live right now.

One deal that is already catching fire is the $99 Samsung Galaxy Buds, which are 23% off of the original price – the lowest price we’ve seen them so far.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are considered one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, thanks to their attractive design, full sound, and wireless charging capabilities. This is one of those deals that Android users (not just Samsung Galaxy owners) should jump on before it’s gone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds: was $129.99 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users that have been marked down to an amazing price for Cyber Monday. They are loaded with features, produce full sound, and offer a solid 6 hours of playtime on a single charge.View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds review, we praised the earbuds' crisp, warm sound. Songs have a fullness that allows listeners to enjoy distinct elements in recordings; the AirPods don’t provide this. Samsung even allows you to personalize sound on the Galaxy Wearable app, where there is a built-in EQ to tweak frequencies, along with five presets (Dynamic, Bass Boost, Soft, Treble Boost, and Clear) that boost the sonics on specific music genres.

Wireless charging is also an outstanding feature on these smart buds. You’ll still be able to juice up the charging case using any Qi-enabled charging mat. However, your Galaxy S10 (as well as other compatible Galaxy models) can now double as a wireless charger, allowing you to share power between the two devices by placing the buds on the back of the smartphone. How convenient is that?

Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds combine sturdiness and sophistication. Specific details like the reflective, triangular touchpads give them a refined presence, while the IPX2 rating protects them from any dripping sweat or water. The subtle rubber wingtips provide a secure and snug fit as well.

In case you have your eyes set on some other affordable wireless earbuds, be sure to check out Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest audio deals.

· Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel

· Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops

· Amazon: Countdown to Cyber Monday deals

· B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more

· Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now

· Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items

· Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops

· Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals

· HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops

· Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads

· Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more

· Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2

· Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"

· Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs

· Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping

· Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses

· Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale

· Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online

· Walmart: Best deals you can get now

· Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles