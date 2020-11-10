PS5 and Xbox Series X Black Friday deal: Snag this cheap 2TB drive right now

Buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X without having finished your games from the PS4 and/or Xbox One? Well, we've got an early Black Friday deal to help you manage this transition as smoothly as possible.

And right now, Toshiba's lowered its Canvio Advance 2TB drive to $55, the lowest price ever for this spacious external drive. This way you can simply retire your older console, or at least move all of the backwards compatible titles that your brand-new PS5 or Xbox Series X support over. And don't wait for tomorrow: this deal expires at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB drive: was $69 now $55

While an all-time-low price for a 2TB external storage drive is always worthy of a callout, the Canvio's ability to help you easily transfer backward-compatible PS4 and Xbox One games makes this deal a must-see. View Deal

With 2TB of storage, you won't need to worry about taking multiple trips, as this drive should be able to hold the majority of your game library. And while some people I know spend day and night 100%'ing their favorite games, how many among us have actually beaten every PS4 and Xbox One game they own?

Now that I know it's this easy to bring your classic games to the next gen consoles (without having to spend hours redownloading them), I'm reconsidering my stance on waiting until I've finished my PS4 game backlog. That being said, I've had no luck even trying to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X into a digital shopping cart.

Check out our PS5 review, Xbox Series X review and Xbox Series S review to learn why this next generation of consoles is so tempting — even to those who still have games to beat.

