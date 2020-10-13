Prime Day deal: Save $120 on JBL Boombox Speakers

After a very long wait Prime Day is finally here, bringing with it a torrent of new deals for everyone to enjoy. If you're ready to upgrade your current Bluetooth speaker, now is the time to get shopping.

For a limited time Amazon has knocked the JBL Boombox down to $279, which is $120 off the usual asking price. And for that, you're getting a fantastic speaker.

JBL Boombox speaker: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

The JBL Boombox promises powerful sound in a rugged design you can carry around with you very easily. Throw 24-hour battery life into the mix, and you will be good to go. It's currently $120 off at Amazon.View Deal

The JBL Boombox offers premium sound, thanks to the inclusion of two bass radiators and four active transducers, promising "the hardest hitting bass" and "monstrous sound". But power and audio is only part of the equation, because portability can make or break a Bluetooth speaker.

Thankfully, the JBL Boombox also comes with a rugged design, IPX7 waterproofing and weighs just 2.4 pounds. Most crucially, though, is it comes with a 20,000 mAh battery that promises 24 hours of battery life. That means it can offer enough power to keep you going all day, and have some juice left over to top up your phone by the end of it.

