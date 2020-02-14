Our favorite Sony noise-cancelling headphones are back on sale

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are among the best headphones you can buy. With Presidents' Day sales at their peak, there's never been a better time to treat yourself to Sony's premium 'phones.

Currently, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are on sale for $251.49 at Newegg. That's $98 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones. It also $47 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price and one the best headphones deals out there.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $251 @ Newegg

At $98 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to move. They offer excellent sound quality, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, Sony's headphones won our Editor's Choice award thanks to their excellent sound, stellar noise cancellation, and excellent 30-hour battery life.

In real world tests, the headphones' noise-cancelling tech managed to silence much of the noise found in a bustling street in midtown New York City. From police sirens to street construction, our music came in loud and clear through Sony's WH-1000XM3s. We even found that they beat out the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs.

The Sony WH-1000MX3s are the perfect noise-cancelling headphones for your day-to-day commute or long flights. At $98 off, they're an excellent deal.