<a id="elk-992f25aa-ca9d-4333-8aa1-0e7b78ec17ba"></a><h2 id="the-reports-roll-in-3">The reports roll in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-163e2e30-c1a0-4632-a430-1bc7f20832eb"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1074px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.11%;"><img id="ZneyQkS4zHSTP4wt2vn7NB" name="Screenshot 2026-04-06 at 11.42.08&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZneyQkS4zHSTP4wt2vn7NB.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1074" height="710" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-cbebb2d3-1a2c-4364-b2b4-cc5141d7ad4a">Downdetector reports for Claude sharply rose from the baseline to around 2,700 quickly. Generally, that many reports coming in a short time is a sign that something is wrong with a service, in this case, with Claude.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>