Killer Nintendo Switch bundle deal is just $299 and in stock now

Nintendo Switch restock is hot and in-demand as we're closing in on the holidays, so you're in luck: Walmart has the fan-favorite console available for purchase on its website right now.

But that's not all. For a limited time, Walmart is selling the Nintendo Switch w/ a 12-month Switch Online membership and carrying case for $299. That's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen all year, considering the console rarely goes on sale.

Nintendo Switch bundle deal

Nintendo Switch Bundle: $299 @ Walmart

The Switch is normally $299 on its own, but Walmart has an epic deal that gets you the console, 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, and a Switch carrying case for just $299. That's one of the best deals we've seen. View Deal

The Switch is one of the most popular consoles of this generation. Don't believe us? Where to buy Nintendo Switch has been one of the top searches since March.

Walmart's deal makes the restock even better by giving you a full year of Nintendo Switch Online membership and a carrying case for the cost of the console alone.

The Nintendo Switch has thrived for a few of reasons. It's not just amazingly portable (undock to go on the move), but it's also got a huge library of games, thanks to indie developers going wild with options. On top of that, the console's size and Joy-Con controllers allow for creative gaming, such as the Ring Fit Adventure workout game.

It's been hard to find in stock, so get this deal while you can.

