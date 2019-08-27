Killer Deal: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Hit All-Time Low Price

If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless noise-cancelling headphones, you may feel like your efforts are in vain. Though the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones can cost upwards of $350, we found some next-level noise cancellation 'phones that you can get for under $175.

For a limited time, Newegg has the Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones on sale for $172. Normally, these headphones would set you back a cool $250, so that's $78 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Sony headphones and one of the best headphones deals we've seen all summer.

By comparison, it's $26 cheaper than Amazon's current asking price for these same headphones.

The Sony WH-XB900Ns pack 40mm drivers, Extra Bass sound, and digital noise-cancelling. With Bluetooth/NFC wireless connectivity and up to 30 hours of battery life, the WH-XB900Ns offer wireless freedom and all-day private listening.

I recently upgraded from the Sony WH-CH700Ns to the Sony WH-XB900Ns and never looked back. I love their class-leading sound, excellent noise-cancelling, and lightweight, comfortable ear cushions.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless: was $249.99 now $172 @ Newegg

In real-world use, these headphones are outstanding when it comes to blocking out the chaos. Whether I'm commuting on the train or walking down the noisy streets of New York City, with my WH-XB900Ns on, I'm in my own world.

I love the way they make the roar of the train and conversations of fellow riders completely inaudible. By comparison, the CH700N's noise-cancellation would muffle the train noise, but there were times when I would hear the faint chatter of loud talkers.

The Sony WH-XB900Ns feature an over-ear, premium design similar to that of the $350 Sony WH-1000XM3s. They have a durable hard plastic construction with cozy leather-like cozy ear-cushions and a matching cushioned adjustable headband.

Like their more expensive noise-cancelling alternatives, the WH-XB900Ns deliver class-leading sound with solid noise-cancelling and seamless device pairing.

As an audiophile who loves bass, these headphones meet my audio demands perfectly. When I stream Missy Elliott's Cool Off on Spotify, the bass is just right and the mids and highs are balanced. Missy's vocals are crisp and sharp. It's almost like I'm in the recording booth with her.

Like most Sony headphones, the WH-XB900Ns work with the Sony Headphones app for Android and iOS. This companion app lets you manage what's playing, adjust the sound to your precise liking via EQ settings, and activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Sony promises up to 30 hours of music playback on the XB900Ns when they're fully charged. I used them for roughly 3 to 4 hours and only needed to charge them once so far within the week.

If audio quality, portability, and effective noise-cancelling are priority, the WH-XB900Ns are a solid choice.

This Sony headphones deal won't last long so I recommend you grab them fast before they sell out.

