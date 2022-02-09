Hurry! Snag this 70-inch 4K TV for just $499 in time for Super Bowl

Super Bowl TV deals are as hot as they'll ever get, meaning there's not going to be a better time to snatch one of the best 4K TVs at a cheaper price. So if you're on the lookout for TV savings, look no further.

Best Buy currently has the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Android TV on sale for $499. That takes a whole $330 off the original price of $829, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far. The good news is that your brand-new TV can arrive at your doorstep just in time for the big game. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is likely running low and TVs are high in demand.

TCL 70" 4K Android TV: was $829 now $499 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $330 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 70-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, as well as compatibility with AI-powered home assistants.

TCL is one of the best TV manufacturers out there. In fact, multiple TCL models have made our best TVs list, and for a good reason. TCL TVs are known for intuitive UI, solid displays and an affordable price tag.

The 4-Series model is one of TCL's latest releases, having arrived in late 2021. This particular configuration features a massive 70-inch LED display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also offers support for HDR10 and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. And If you want to connect a compatible soundbar, the 4-Series TCL offers three HDMI slots and one USB port.

This smart TV runs on an Android operating system, meaning it works great with Google Assistant, one of the best AI home assistants available, In fact, it comes already built-in, so the setup will be even easier.

You'll also get access to some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, Roku Channel, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more. With that choice of entertainment, you'll never have to wonder what to watch in February.

This deal is a great bargain compared to other 4K 70-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast before the stock runs out. And if you want to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our roundup of other Super Bowl TV deals and Presidents Day TV sales available right now.