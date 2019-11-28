Hurry! Beats Powerbeats Pro now $50 off for Black Friday

Apple's Beats-branded Powerbeats Pro is one of the best sport earbuds you can buy, but it's also expensive. Luckily, Black Friday deals are here, slashing prices on all the devices we love, including Powerbeats Pro. All Powerbeats Pro colors are now under $200 on Amazon.

The $199.95 deal has popped up in the past, but usually for the black model. Now you can snatch up an ivory, navy or moss-colored pair for $50 off, too.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are an excellent alternative to Apple's new AirPods Pro if you prefer the stability that the around-the-ear hook design provides. Amazon's $50 discount makes these earbuds a must-buy.

We love Powerbeats Pro for its lengthy battery life, seamless pairing with iPhones, well-balanced audio and comfortable fit. The around-the-ear hook design keeps the earbuds in place, and you don't have to fuss with ear tips.

Powerbeats Pro was already worth buying at its original $250 price. Amazon's deal makes these sport earbuds a must-buy.