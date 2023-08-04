How to watch Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 online – release date and time

Get ready to hit the court and watch Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 to relive one of the greatest sporting rivalries of them all, and see how it ushered in the golden age of the NBA.

Winning Time season 2 streaming details U.S. date and time: Winning Time season 2 premieres Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max.

U.K. release date: Monday (August 7) at 3 a.m. BST on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (August 7) at 2 p.m. AEST on Binge and Foxtel Now.

In this age of GOATs, frauds and brand ambassadors, Winning Time runs it back to an era when the game, and what it meant to fans, was so much bigger than its individual stars. It was L.A. vs. Boston, West vs. East, Lakers vs Celtics, Showtime vs The Big Three, Buss vs Auerbach and, of course, Magic vs Bird.

Winning Time season 2 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the Lakers' 1980 triumph, and it doesn't take long for success to sour. The team is beset by injury, trade demands, disputes with Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) and a record-shattering contract that makes Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) public enemy No.1.

All the while, the Celtics are plotting their renaissance, and Red Auerbach (Michael Chiklis) executes it to perfection with the wily recruitment of Robert Parish and Kevin McHale. Boston Garden's crown jewel, of course, remains Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small), the yin to Magic's yang, and the man who would inspire his L.A. counterpart to ever greater heights.

Winning Time is not always completely faithful to the facts but, boy, is it a wild ride (and one of the best Max shows).We've got all the details on how to watch Wininng Time season 2. Plus, scroll down for the trailer, cast and episode schedule.

How to watch Winning Time season 2 online from anywhere

Just because HBO and Max aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Winning Time season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Winning Time season 2 online in the US

HBO and Max are the two ways to watch Winning Time season 2 online in the U.S..

Winning Time season 2 premieres Sunday, August 6 on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It also goes live on Max at that time, which you can watch here.

How to watch Winning Time season 2 online in the UK

Brits can watch Winning Time season 2 on Sky Atlantic (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the U.K.) and the NOW streaming service. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST (and again at 9 p.m.) on Monday, August 7.

Visiting the U.K. and can't access it on either service? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch Winning Time season 2 online in Canada

Crave is the home of Winning Time season 2 in Canada, and episode 1 will air at the same time it does in the U.S. So, get ready to watch Winning Time season 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 6 on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch Winning Time season 2 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Winning Time season 2 online in Australia. So, on Monday, August 7 look for the first new episode at 11 a.m. AEST.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.

Winning Time season 2 episode schedule

Winning Time season 2 episodes will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Winning Time season 2 episode 1: August 6

Winning Time season 2 episode 2: August 13

Winning Time season 2 episode 3: August 20

Winning Time season 2 episode 4: August 27

Winning Time season 2 episode 5: September 3

Winning Time season 2 episode 6: September 10

Winning Time season 2 episode 7: September 17

Winning Time season 2 trailer

"Ladies and gentlemen, your Los Angeles Lakers," begins the trailer for Winning Time season 2 as the defending champs take to the court once more in search of the repeat.

While Magic is full of himself, and his show business-sized new contract, could his bubble be about to burst, and are the Celtics holding the pin?

Winning Time season 2 cast

The cast of Winning Time season 2 is led by Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, the legendary NBA star who inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championship titles.

Isaiah will be joined by returning cast members:

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

Adrien Brody as Pat Riley

Jason Clarke as Jerry West

Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman

Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird

Jason Segel as Paul Westhead

Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss

Gillian Jacobs as Chris Riley

Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach

Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.