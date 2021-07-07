Gossip Girl 2021 release date and time The Gossip Girl reboot premieres Thursday, July 8 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

You know you love her — it's almost time to watch the Gossip Girl reboot online. The HBO Max reboot focuses on a new generation of wealthy private school teens, whose lives are chronicled by an all-seeing eye. Their heartbreaks, betrayals, new romances, inappropriate hook-ups and family dysfunction are splashed out online for all to read. The tea is about to be spilt.

Things have changed since the original series, though. Set eight years after the original series, the Gossip Girl reboot will feature a much more diverse cast, a transformed city and a completely different social media landscape. None of the OG cast members are reprising their roles, but Kristen Bell returns to narrate as Gossip Girl.

In the premiere episode, titled "Just Another Girl on the MTA," a newcomer arrives to start the school year at the Upper East Side's elite Constance St. Jude's. She soon finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight. And while other students cling to their comfortable, glamorous lives, a mysterious presence threatens to upend the status quo.

Here's everything you need to watch Gossip Girl 2021 online.

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot online

In the U.S., the Gossip Girl reboot premieres Thursday, July 8 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

The first season will consist of 10 episodes, which will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

HBO Max is one of our favorite streaming services thanks to its deep library, including HBO's prestige series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and Mare of Easttown. HBO Max costs $15 per month, but they recently rolled out an ad-supported version for $10.

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in Canada

Canadians may not have access to HBO Max, but don't worry — Gossip Girl 2021 will air on Crave. You'll need Crave with HBO, which costs $19.98 per month. Episodes will drop on Thursdays, just like in the U.S.

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK

Brits, we've got good news and bad news. Gossip Girl 2021 will air on BBC One; unfortunately, there's no premiere date. All BBC has said is that it will be "later this year."