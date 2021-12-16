The Witcher season 2 release date and time — here’s when you can watch

The Witcher fans can rejoice because the fantasy drama is finally back with new episodes on Netflix! The Witcher season 2 premieres this week, bringing more monster-hunting and sorcery adventures for Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia.

If you feel like it's been forever since The Witcher season 1, well, it dropped way back in December 2019 — aka the Before Times. Filming for season 2 started in early 2020 but halted in March due to, well, you know — the pandemic. Cast member Kristofer Hivju tested positive for COVID-19 and production was put on hold. It resumed, then stopped, then resumed again through the rest of last year.

When filming finally wrapped, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich released a behind-the-scenes teaser that noted The Witcher season 2 had a crew of 1,200 people and 89 cast members who spent 158 days shooting.

And it looks like all that hard work is paying off, since The Witcher season 2 reviews are mostly very positive. All the waiting has stoked anticipation among fans. The Witcher is already one of Netflix's most popular shows (ranked No. 2 in 2019, according to the streamer). Season 2, which is our top pick among the new movies and shows to watch this weekend, could top this year's list.

When does The Witcher season 2 drop?

The Witcher season 2 starts streaming on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET tomorrow (Friday, December 17).

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, which will all drop at the same time (as per usual on Netflix).

The Witcher season 2 episodes

Here are the details we know so far about the eight Witcher season 2 episodes.

The Witcher season 2, episode 1: "A Grain of Truth"

Written by: Declan de Barra

The Witcher season 2, episode 2: "Kaer Morhen"

Written by: Beau DeMayo

The Witcher season 2, episode 3: "What Is Lost"

Teleplay by : Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Clare Higgins

Story by : Clare Higgins

The Witcher season 2, episode 4: "Redanian Intelligence"

Written by: Sneha Koorse

The Witcher season 2, episode 5: "Turn Your Back"

Written by: Haily Hall

The Witcher season 2, episode 6: "Dear Friend"

Written by: Matthew D'Ambrosio

The Witcher season 2, episode 7: "Voleth Meir"

Written by: Mike Ostrowski

The Witcher season 2, episode 8: Title TBA

Written by: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Once you finish watching The Witcher, there's more goodness coming your way, including new episodes of some of the best Netflix shows like Cobra Kai season 4 at the end of December.

As for next year, we have a big treat to look forward to early, with the first part of Ozark season 4 in January, and Stranger Things season 4 in Summer 2022 (we hope sooner rather than later).