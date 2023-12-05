How to watch Scotland vs England — stream the Lionesses in the Women's Nations League today, team news

Strap in for a huge night at Hampden Park as Scotland take on England in the Women’s Nations League. Not only is there an ancient rivalry at play, but the presence of Team GB’s women’s football team at the Olympics hangs in the balance. It's available for free on the BBC iPlayer and license fee payers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Scotland vs England: Live streams, TV channel The Scotland vs England live stream takes place today (Dec 5). ► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 6) • FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Women’s Nations League is a qualification route for the Olympics. The Lionesses, who represent Team GB, need to make it to the final, or at least finish third overall and hope France make the final, to claim a sport at Paris 2024.

England’s women beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Friday, but they didn’t win by the required two-goal margin to lead Group A1. It means Sarina Wiegman’s side must beat Scotland and hope that the Netherlands do not beat Belgium.

The Lionesses put in a terrible first-half performance at Wembley. They did eventually display the kind of style that won the Euros and got to a World Cup final in the second 45. Lauren James remains a constant threat and there is plenty of goalscoring power elsewhere in the team from the likes of Georgia Stanway and also Ella Toone coming off the bench.

Here's how they line up:

Scotland: Gibson, Docherty, Mukandi, Corsie, Kerr, Hanson, Evans, McLauchlan, Clark, Emslie, Cuthbert

England: Earps, Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Morgan, Walsh, Stanway, Mead, Kirby, James, Hemp

Bizarrely, there will be some Scots hoping for an England win today. Players such as Erin Cuthbert might be in the Team GB squad. Don’t expect them to go easy though. We’re all set for a rollercoaster time today with eyes on scores elsewhere too.

FREE Scotland vs England stream

How to watch Scotland vs England for FREE on BBC iPlayer

You can watch Scotland vs England on FREE on-demand service, BBC iPlayer. You will of course need a valid TV license if you want to watch the match on the streaming service. The game is also being shown live on TV channels BBC One and BBC 2 in Wales Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch on-demand when you download a VPN. Details just below.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch Scotland vs England online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream Scotland vs England online.

Can I watch Scotland vs England in the U.S., Canada or anywhere else?

Despite having so much riding on it, the Scotland vs England Women's Nations League game is unfortunately not being shown in the U.S., Canada or anywhere else.

Brit travelling abroad and unable to access the BBC iPlayer for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other BBC content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though!