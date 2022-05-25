How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 episode 3 online right now

More eleganza extravaganza is in store when you watch watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 episode 3 online via Paramount Plus. For the first time in the show's history, the cast is made up entirely of winners from previous seasons. Not only that, All Stars season 7 has introduced a game-changing twist: No queens are getting eliminated!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 details RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 episode 3 premieres Friday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is a spinoff of the OG series that features past contestants. This time, the cast features eight winners from previous seasons who are competing to be the "Queen of All Queens" and a $200,000 prize.

In the premiere episode, RuPaul explained the big new twist that for All Stars 7. Every week, the eight contestants will compete in challenges, after which two receive a Legendary Legend Star. Then, the two legends go head to head in a lip-sync battle. The winner receives a cash tip of $10,000 and the power to block a fellow queen from receiving a Legendary Legend Star the next week.

In the grand finale, the four queens who have accumulated the most stars will compete in a lip-sync LaLaPaRuza smackdown for the crown. Scroll down to see episode recaps.

Here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 episode 3.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 episode 3 online anywhere

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 episode 3 in the US

Henny, if you're in the U.S., you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 on Friday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

One new episode drops weekly on Fridays.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 episode 3 in the UK

British glamazons, we've got the best news. You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 on WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab), a streaming service that focuses on drag. The new episodes will debut on the same day as the U.S., so look out for episode 3 the morning of Friday, May 27.

WOW Presents Plus costs £5.50 per month or £53 per year.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 episode 3 in Canada

Canadian hennies can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 episode 3 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is available in the Great North.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 episode 3 in Australia

Aussies who want to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 can sashay over to Stan (opens in new tab). Episode 3 will stream at the same time as it does in the U.S., which means 5 p.m. AEST.

Stan costs $10 AUD per month, but you can check out the streaming service with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 cast

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 features eight winners from previous seasons across the franchise. Here are the queens, along with descriptions from Paramount Plus:

Raja (season 3): Season 3's Drag Race superstar, Raja inspired a generation of young queens with her creativity and style. Now this luminous legend is back to show once and for all that she is still the champion.

Jinkx Monsoon (season 5): Season five champion Jinkx Monsoon is a powerhouse performer and one staunch character! This beloved, quirky queen is a force of nature, but can she prove it’s Monsoon season – again?

Monét X Change (All Stars 4, tie): Miss Congeniality of season 10 and winner of All Stars 4, Monét X Change is back, and the exchange rate is about to go up! Get ready to soak up all her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as Monét stakes her claim on another crown!

Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4, tie): The mighty Tuck is back – and tighter than ever! On All Stars four, she secured the crown with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. And now she’s ready to prove she’s the holy Trinity of drag. Will the Tuck take all?

Yvie Oddly (season 11): The queen of the queerdos is back to fly her freak flag and prove she’s the Queen of All Queens. Season 11’s eclectic winner stole our hearts and blew our minds with her own brand of drag fabulosity! Now, she’s here to even the odds and take home another crown!

The Vivienne (Drag Race U.K. season 1): Ready for a British Invasion? The first crowned queen of Drag Race U.K., The Vivienne is here to represent British drag on the OG main stage. Can this talented performer and glam grande dame claim the crown for queen and country?

Jaida Essence Hall (season 12): Look over there! Season 12’s winner and trade of the season is back to snatch another crown. With her dazzling charisma and show-stopping talent, Jaida remains the essence of beauty, and she’s ready to prove she’s the Queen of All Queens.

Shea Couleé (All Stars 5): Fashion icon, performer and activist, Shea Couleé is the epitome of drag excellence. On All Stars five, she ruled the runway and snatched the crown. Now she’s back to slay a new day … and claim the ultimate prize!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 judges

As usual, RuPaul is hosting the glamorous competition, with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews returning as judges. They will be joined by big-name celebrities as guest judges:

Naomi Campbell

Cameron Diaz

Janicza Bravo

Hannah Einbinder

Ronan Farrow

Nikki Glaser

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Betsey Johnson

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Tove Lo

Orville Peck

Ben Platt

The season will also feature appearances by Nancy Pelosi, Vanna White and Lady Bunny.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 episode recaps

Here's a quick look at what's happened in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 episodes so far.

Episode 1

Guest Judge: Cameron Diaz

Mini-Challenge: Reading is Fundamental

Mini-Challenge Winner: Jinkx Monsoon

Mini-Challenge Prize: $2,500 cash tip

Main Challenge: Write and perform original verses on RuPaul's "Legends"

Runway Theme: I'm Crowning

Challenge Winners: Monét X Change and Shea Couleé

Stars Awarded: 1 to Monét X Change, 1 to Shea Couleé

Lip Sync Song: "Old MacDonald" by Ella Fitzgerald

Lip Sync for Your Legacy Winner: Shea Couleé

Blocked: Trinity the Tuck

Episode 2

Guest Judge: Daphne Guinness

Main Challenge: Snatch Game

Runway Theme: The Pleather Principle

Challenge Winners: Jinkx Monsoon and Trinity the Tuck

Stars Awarded: 1 to Jinkx Monsoon and 0 to Trinity the Tuck (Blocked in Episode 1) Lip Sync Song: "Rumour Has It" by Adele

Lip Sync for Your Legacy Winner: Jinkx Monsoon

Blocked: Shea Couleé