How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online

Around the world, audiences will tune in to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online, fighting past the grimaces and tears of one of the most dramatic reality shows on the airs. No matter if you consider it a guilty pleasure or not, MaFS is back to deliver what it's so reliably great at.

HOW TO WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA ONLINE schedule, dates Premiere Date and time: Monday (Jan. 31) at 7:30 p.m. AEDT / 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. GMT

Schedule: New episodes air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Channel: Channel 9 in Australia

Free streams: 9now

How to watch from outside Australia: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Who is in the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 cast?

The cast of this new season is headlined by the demanding Tamara Djordjevic, a 29-year-old operations manager from Queensland. Former contestant on The Proposal Selina Chhaur is (again) looking for love on TV, no matter what her parents think. Other cast members include Tommy Hellfire, the 38-year-old pro wrestler who is going by his real name: Anthony Cincotta.

Brent Vitiello, a 33-year-old hospitality manager has moved back from Dubai to Australia, and is ready to settle down after spending seven years on that jaunt. We've even got someone from the U.S.: 39-year-old Andrew Davis is a motivational speaker who moved to Australia from Texas. He's had two marriages, and is hoping that his third time is the charm.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 in Australia for free

Channel 9 is the official broadcast channel for Married at First Sight season 9, with episodes airing at 7.30 p.m. AEDT on Monday through Thursday.

But the good news is that you can stream Married at First Sight Australia season 9 for free online 9Now, which doesn't charge for membership. All you need to do is sign up for an account, dropping in your Australian post-code (for example, those in Melbourne may write in 3000).

If you're an Australian who's currently outside of Australia but wants to access (or make) a 9Now account, you can do so pretty easily.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 from anywhere on Earth

If you're an Australian who is not living in Australia now, and still want to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 from wherever you happen to be, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

We've tested many different services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Can you watch the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 in the US?

We've got good news and bad news for all in the U.S.: Married at First Sight Australia season 9 is not available yet in the states. And there isn't a scheduled release date as of now.

That said, the use of a service such as ExpressVPN will let vacationing Aussies watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 from the states.

Americans can also watch previous seasons of regular Married at First Sight on Hulu.

Can you watch the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 in the UK?

Just as is the case with Married at First Sight Australia in the U.S., there is no channel or plan for when Married at First Sight Australia season 9 will come to the U.K.. Previous seasons have been shown on Channel 4, and some are available on All 4.

Again, the right VPN can let you stream the series with Australia if that's where you are usually based.