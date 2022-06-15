How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for free and online

Love Island UK 2022 details Love Island UK airs at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET on Sundays through Fridays, taking Saturdays off on ITV2. It's also available to stream via ITV Hub and Hulu.

► U.S. — Watch on Hulu (from June 21)

► U.K. — Watch on ITV2 or ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Trust us, you'll want to know how to watch Love Island UK 2022, because this show is really heating up. The latest crop of attractive singletons have moved into the all-new villa and are laying it on factor-50 thick. And drama is sure to follow.

Yes, the king of reality TV is back, and we've got all the details on how to watch Love Island UK 2022 from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab), potentially for FREE.

Love Island UK 2022 is set to run daily through the next several weeks, and based on the simmering tension in the villa we don’t expect it’ll be long before the arguments begin.

To make sure you don’t miss a minute, here’s everything you need to know about watching Love Island UK 2022 online — as well as what happened last night.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for free

Love Island UK 2022 is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 and streams on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services. Read on and we'll explain.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the show.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 around the world

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American fans might find it a little bit tricky to watch Love Island UK 2022 online. The previous seven seasons of the reality TV show can currently be streamed via Hulu, but the latest seasons won't hit the service until Tuesday, June 21.

It's been confirmed on this date the premiere episode will be available to stream, but there have been no further details as to when other episodes will hit the service. Hulu may release new episodes daily (as it did in 2021) or it could release them in small batches. We'll update this article once we have more information.

Meanwhile, if you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., and have a valid TV license, you can still watch Love Island UK 2022 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As you would expect, watching Love Island UK 2022 in the U.K. is easy and free on ITV2 or you can stream episodes via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). The new season started on Monday, June 6 at 9 p.m. BST and is currently ongoing.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2022 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Love Island UK 2022 via on-demand service 9Now (opens in new tab). New episodes drop daily at 6 p.m. AEST and even better you can catch up on the entire series to date for free.

Plus, every single previous season of Love Island UK and Love Island Australia are currently available on the streaming service as well. The Aussie version of the show is arguably even more dramatic than its U.K. counterpart and is essential viewing for Love Island fanatics.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), to watch all the action on your 9Now account, as if you were back home.

What happened last night on Love Island UK 2022?

The start of the second week saw a dramatic decision as Jacques was forced to couple up with either Paige or Afia. He choose Page, which meant that Afia was dumped from the villa. But the current couples can’t get too comfortable as two new boys have just entered paradise, and they’re looking to shake things up. It didn’t take long for heads to turn; Ekin-Su may be coupled up with Davide, but she’s already got her eyes on newbie Jay.

Meanwhile, Gemma and Luca’s relationship continues to be rocky, and it looks only a matter of time before things get seriously heated between the pair. Speaking of couples that aren’t quite vibing, Amber and Dami aren’t seeing eye-to-eye either. This year’s Love Island is only in its second week but we’ve already had funny moments, unexpected twists and plenty of wandering eyes — and it’s only going to get messier from here.

Love Island UK 2022 cast

Paige Thorne - 24, paramedic from Swansea

- 24, paramedic from Swansea Dami Hope - 26, senior microbiologist from Dublin

- 26, senior microbiologist from Dublin Indiyah Polack - 23, hotel waitress from London

- 23, hotel waitress from London Tasha Ghouri - 23, model and dancer from Thirsk

- 23, model and dancer from Thirsk Davide Sanclimenti - 27, business owner from Italy

- 27, business owner from Italy Gemma Owen - 19, international dressage rider from Chester

- 19, international dressage rider from Chester Ikenna Ekwonna - 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham

- 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham Andrew Le Page - 27, real estate agent from Guernsey

- 27, real estate agent from Guernsey Amber Beckford - 24, nanny from London

- 24, nanny from London Luca Bish - 23, fishmonger from Brighton

- 23, fishmonger from Brighton Ekin-Su Culculoglu - 27, actor from Essex

- 27, actor from Essex Jacques O'Neill - 23, rugby player from Barrow-in-Furness

- 23, rugby player from Barrow-in-Furness Remi Lambert - 22, model from Manchester

- 22, model from Manchester Jay Younger - 28, investment analyst from Edinburgh

Love Island UK 2022 couples