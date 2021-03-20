How to create the ultimate pink gaming setup

Being confined to our homes for the past year has led to an explosion in gaming. Unfortunately, most gaming peripherals don’t seem to acknowledge the diverse taste of its target audience. Instead, they restrict gamers to peripherals decked out in various shades of black, red and blue. There’s a sizable proportion of gamers — like myself — that are fans of softer aesthetic choices in their setup, and who can blame them?

Thankfully, Razer’s famous Quartz collection and various Asus ROG PNK limited edition items are helping to address that problem. To help you add a splash of color to your gaming setup, we’ve created the ultimate pink gaming setup guide. Below we’ve outlined our favorite accessories that you can purchase to maximize the cuteness of your setup. All of the items complement each other very well, so mixing-and-matching different products is encouraged. Beware though, once you indulge in even one product from this list, you won’t be able to stop (speaking from experience).

Pink gaming keyboards

Razer Blackwidow V3 Quartz: for $129 @ Amazon

The Razer Blackwidow V3 Quartz is one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards on the market. This aluminum-plated peripheral features two mechanical switch options for users to choose from, depending whether you’re a fan of clicking or something much quieter. The Blackwidow also includes some of the brightest customizable RGB systems we've seen from Razer, as well as a comfortable ergonomic wrist rest and a multi-functional media roller that allows you to control your volume in-game.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Flare PNK: for $129 @ B&H Photo

The Asus ROG Strix Flare PNK is an aesthetically-pleasing piece of hardware. Unlike the Razer Blackwidow, this $129.99 RGB keyboard offers three different mechanical switch options including one that don’t have an audible click and one with light and strong tactile feedback. Featuring both pink and light blue-grey keycaps, a personalizable acrylic badge, and dedicated media keys, the ROG Strix Flare is a great choice for those looking to amp up their gaming setup with a more delicate shade of pink.View Deal

Pink gaming mice

Razer’s Viper Ultimate Quartz: for $149 @ Razer

Razer’s Viper Ultimate Quartz is a great option for gamers who are looking for both a cute and functional gaming accessory. This wireless mouse can help you reduce desk clutter while retaining the same latency and response time you would expect from a traditional wired mouse. The Viper Ultimate Quartz weighs just over 2.6 ounces, which may be a tad too light for some people. Nonetheless, its 70-hour battery life is incredibly useful, meaning that even if you manage to space in 10 hours of gaming a day, you’d only need to charge it once a week. View Deal

ASUS ROG Gladius II Origin PNK: for $69 @ Amazon

The Asus ROG Gladius II Origin PNK gaming mouse is one of the most affordable items on this list. With an optical sensor rated at 12,000 DPI and responsive buttons, this wired mouse delivers excellent gaming performance by offering great precision control. Asus' Armoury Crate native software also allows you to customize the buttons and RGB lighting to your liking, so its versatility is definitely a highlight. View Deal

Pink gaming headsets

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition: for $149 @ Razer

You’ve definitely seen these adorable cat ears more than once. Razer’s iconic Kraken Kitty Quartz headset is a staple among gamers looking to purr-fect their setup. This USB headset features an active noise-cancelling microphone and THX Spatial Audio, which can significantly elevate your multiplayer game experience. The Kraken Kitty headset also comes with cat ears and earcups that have RGB lighting, so you’ll be able to customize your aesthetics to your heart’s content.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK: for $154 @ Walmart

You might think that the best quality of the limited edition Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK is its pleasant shade of pink. However, you’d be wrong. This peripheral delivers a great audio experience thanks to its larger sound chambers and metal covers which minimize distortion. This headset also features 7.1 virtual surround sound and cross-platform compatibility for PC, Mac, Xbox, Playstation and even mobile, so you’ll be able to enjoy it across your entire gaming setup. View Deal

Pink gaming mouse pads

ASUS ROG Sheath PNK: for $39 @ Amazon

If you haven’t purchased an adorable gaming mouse pad to boost the aesthetic and comfort of your setup, this pad is for you. The Sheath comes in a pleasant shade of Asus’s signature pink and blue-grey that will perfectly match your other pink gear. It also features a non-slip base and anti-fray stitching around the edges. With a thickness of 0.1 inches, this oversized fabric mouse pad measures in at a whopping 35.4 x 17.3 inches, giving you plenty of cushioned surface to build your game station around. For reference, mine comfortably fits my Razer Blade 15 Quartz laptop, an additional monitor, my keyboard and gaming mouse, so don’t underestimate this mouse pad.View Deal

Razer Goliathus Extended Chrome Quartz: for $59 @ Razer

Razer's soft, oversized mouse pad comes with an unexpected twist: It's powered by Razer Chroma RGB lighting. This means you'll be able to enjoy the coziness of a cloth fabric mouse pad while retaining multiple customization options with over 16.8 million colors to choose from. It measures in at 36.2 x 11.7 inches, which should be plenty for you to cover with your other favorite pink hardware. View Deal

More pink gaming gear from Razer

If you're like me and the cute hardware above still doesn't fill that hunger of building the perfect pink gaming setup, Razer's Quartz collection has a few additional bits and pieces for you to pick up.

Those annoyed with headphones cluttering their precious desk space can invest in a Razer Base Station Chroma Quartz headset stand ( $69.99 at Razer ). This sturdy product doubles as a USB hub, so you'll have two additional USB 3.1 ports to connect your other pink peripherals to. It even has a 3.5mm audio port, which you can use to gain access to Razer's 7.1 surround sound application.

If it's cuteness you're after, then the Razer Seiren Mini Quartz ( $49.99 at Razer ) can help fill that void while providing you with high-quality audio recording in the process. This compact streaming microphone is powered by a 14mm condenser capsule, allowing it to reproduce your voice more accurately for gaming streams or video chats.