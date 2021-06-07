Hawks vs 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 2 online

Hawks vs 76ers start time, channel The Hawks vs 76ers live stream starts at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Tuesday, June 8).

It's on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

We may hear the Philly faithful during the Hawks vs 76ers live stream, but it doesn't look like the target of their ire cares. Game 1 saw Trae Young absolutely dominate, leading his team with an aggression that was not matched, and one that the Sixers will need to find in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Leading into the matchup, the big question was over Joel Embiid's head. And while he started, and played on his torn meniscus, and scored 39 points, wasn't enough. The star told the press that "All I got to do is keep managing it. Do my best. Get as much treatment as I can. Try to manage it to make sure that it doesn't swell up too much. Obviously, the pain is going to be there. That's normal." Which is concerning to say the least.

The 76ers will likely be looking to make sure Trae Young is guarded so tightly that he cannot be the threat he was in game 1. If Philly lets that happen again, expect more big leads that Atlanta can lean on.

And while Doc Rivers' team probably wants to avoid putting too much pressure on Embiid, there may be no other way. The end of Game 1 seemed to show a sliver of hope, a possible path forward, for Philadelphia.

The 76ers mixed tight defense with an 11-0 scoring run in 2 minutes and 12 seconds, but (again) that wasn't enough). Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic managed to keep the game out of Philadelphia's reach, thanks to some clutch free-throw shooting.

How to avoid Hawks vs 76ers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Hawks vs 76ers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Hawks vs 76ers live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Hawks vs 76ers live stream airs on ABC and ESPN3, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Hawks vs 76ers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports — though it often fails them. The Hawks vs 76ers live stream is not on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Hawks vs 76ers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Hawks vs 76ers with SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.