Google Pixel 7a benchmarks just leaked — and it beats the Pixel 7

We could see the Google Pixel 7a outperform Google's more expensive Pixel 7 when it launches, going by alleged Geekbench 6 results (opens in new tab) for the new budget Pixel spotted by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) and GSMArena (opens in new tab).

The results show a 1,380 single-core score and a 3,071 multi-core score. Comparing this to Pixel 7 results and Pixel 6a results from the Geekbench browser, plus our own testing for the Samsung Galaxy A54, we see the Pixel 7a beats all of them, if only marginally in some cases. The Pixel 7a doesn't beat the Pixel 7 Pro however, perhaps due to that model's higher 12GB RAM capacity.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 7a (alleged) Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 6a Samsung Galaxy A54 Geekbench 6 single-core score 1,380 1,336 1,408 1,373 950 Geekbench 6 multi-core score 3,071 3,058 3,341 3,044 2,731

This surprising result from the Pixel 7a makes sense for two reasons. First off, it uses the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 series. The 7a even uses 8GB RAM just like the vanilla Pixel 7, something previously rumored and now seemingly confirmed in this Geekbench listing.

Second, the Pixel 7a is newer than the Pixel 7, with approximately a seven-month gap between them. This will have afforded Google the chance to continue working on the Tensor G2, squeezing out more of the available performance even though it muddies the hierarchy of Google's Pixel models.

More flagship Pixel features coming to the a-series

Numerous rumors have filled in more details about the Pixel 7a, painting a picture of a phone that's about to move the Pixel a-series from a typical mid-priced phone to a genuine flagship-killer. A smoother 90Hz display, a 64MP main camera, a 10.8MP selfie camera, increased charging speeds and the introduction of wireless charging have all been rumored, and if accurate will make for a big batch of compelling upgrades.

However, as a result of this, we could also see the price increase from the Pixel 6a, though that older model will apparently remain on sale as a cheaper option. We may even see the Pixel a-series discontinued entirely from next year, as Google's looks to be closing the gap between its budget phone and its entry-level flagship model.

The Pixel 7a will apparently be revealed and go on sale during Google I/O 2023 on May 10, with Google's regional social media confirming this. We'll be watching the show for Android 14, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold news too. But with the rumored specs and performance of the Pixel 7a, it feels like it'll be the biggest-selling product announced at I/O.

