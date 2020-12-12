Epic TV deal gets you 70-inch Roku TV for just $479

Just when we thought we had seen the year's best TV deals, Best Buy has a weekend surprise for anyone in search of an affordable big-screen TV.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $479.99. That's the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV we've seen this year and one of our favorite Black Friday deals from the previous month.

Hisense 70" 4K Roku TV: was $649 now $479 @ Best Buy

Here's one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $479.99. That's an absurdly cheap price for a 70-inch 4K TV. The TV offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Roku's excellent platform for streaming apps. View Deal

If you're not familiar with Hisense TVs, there's no need to worry. Hisense provides plenty of bang for your buck and this model made it on our list of the best 70-inch TVs of 2020.

The H65 delivers all of the core features you'd want in a new TV: 4K resolution, HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision), and Roku's excellent platform for streaming and apps. It even works with both Google Assistant for voice control.

You won't get top-of-the-line picture quality, but if you're looking for a basic TV with a solid list of features — this is the set you want. Especially since you get 70 inches of screen real estate for under $500.

Shop more weekend holiday sales