How to buy Disney Plus gift cards for the holidays

Disney Plus launched right before the holiday season kicked off, but it's kind of surprising that Disney didn't give people a way to gift the service to others. That has changed, though, as Disney Plus gift cards are here, so you can stuff someone's stocking with a year of the service ... with one catch.

It appears that Disney Plus gift cards, which only come in 1-year for $69.99 amounts, aren't available as physical cards. Instead, you'll get an email with a code that your recipient can enter when signing up.

Disney Plus gift card: 1 year for $69.99

Beyond the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Disney Plus packs a ton of Disney's back catalogue, including Pixar films. You also get The Simpsons (though Disney's taking until 2020 to fix their cropping issues).View Deal

Worried about the recipient getting their gift too early? Disney's planned around that, and has a Delivery Date option. It would be great if you could specify the time of day, but it's still nice to be able to choose a date.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

So, if you're buying a Disney Plus gift subscription and want something physical to give to your loved one, you might want to also buy a greeting card and mention that the code is coming. Of course, you can buy plenty of greeting cards directly from Disney.