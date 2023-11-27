Cyber Monday VPN deals: there’s still time to bag a bargain

Does anyone else spend half the week looking forward to Friday only for it to race by in a flash? Black Friday is no different, and this year’s sales have been massive. VPNs are dropping their prices to points I’ve never seen before – and there’s still time to grab the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday VPN deals if you’ve been on the fence.

I’ve rounded up the very best VPNs with the very best deals – and I’m always checking these services to make sure they deliver on their promises, so you can rest assured that there are no duds in my shortlist.

The majority of the industry's top dogs save their most jaw-dropping VPN deals for this time of year, making it a great time to pick up a battle-tested service if you haven't already, though you'll need to act fast – some of these discounts aren't going to be around much longer.

Which Cyber Monday deals are the best?

1. NordVPN

This year's show stealer is NordVPN – yep, the same provider you've seen all over YouTube. The Tom's Guide team has even managed to snag an exclusive deal with this VPN titan – so you'll end the year with some extra cash in your pocket.

Pick up a 2-year NordVPN plan for just $2.99 a month and you’ll have an all-in-one security suite that'll secure all of your most important gadgets. Plus, NordVPN is the fastest VPN I've ever tested – which is great news if you don't want any interruptions to your HD streaming.

NordVPN is throwing in an extra 3 months of coverage for free, too – and it gets even better. Tom’s Guide and NordVPN have teamed up to offer our readers (and readers of our sister site, TechRadar) an exclusive Amazon gift card of up to $30/£30/30€. It’s totally free, and you can spend it on whatever you like – even if that’s a little mid-winter treat for yourself.

Exclusive deal NordVPN: 69% off + a FREE Amazon gift card

Don't miss out on the very best Cyber Monday deal of 2023. Whichever plan you pick, you'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee – so you can take NordVPN (and all its features) for a test drive. ▶ Deal ends November 29, 2023.

2. Surfshark

Coming in at a close second is Surfshark – which happens to be the best cheap VPN in the business, so you just know its Cyber Monday deal is gonna be good. It's an awesome Netflix VPN, incredibly user-friendly, and even boasts unlimited simultaneous connections.

This Cyber Monday, you can get a basic Surfshark VPN plan for $1.99 a month - which borders on criminality. Not only does this include Surfshark's full suite of security tools, but you'll also get an extra 3 months of coverage.

Surfshark: 80% off + 5 months FREE

Surfshark's budget-friendly prices just got even better – but this limited-time offer won't stick around for long. Pick up a plan and you'll have 30 days to claim your money back. ▶ Deal ends December 4, 2023.

3. Private Internet Access

If you're more of a VPN veteran, and like customizing settings down to the last detail, then Private Internet Access (PIA) could be your match made in heaven. It's an awesome privacy-focused service that's proven its no-logs claims in court (twice), and has more servers than you can shake a stick at.

Fancy taking PIA for a spin? Act fast, and you can bag a 2-year plan for just $2.03 a month, which works out at a whopping 86% saving overall.

Private Internet Access: 83% off + 4 months FREE

Check out one of the most well-respected VPNs, and its massive toolkit of privacy-enhancing features, for a tiny monthly fee. A 30-day money-back guarantee has your back, too. ▶ Deal ends December 7, 2023.

4. PureVPN

VPNs big and small are rolling out massive deals for 2023, and PureVPN has joined in the fun with a huge 85% discount. This promising up-and-comer ticks all the right boxes; it'll unblock virtually anything you point it at, has snazzy apps for all devices, and supports up to 10 simultaneous connections.

The only caveat here is that you'll need to sign up for a 5-year plan to secure the discount – which is a pretty significant commitment. At $1.83 per month, however, it's still a jaw-dropping deal (if you’re in for the long haul.)

PureVPN: 85% off at just $1.83 per month

When it comes to cutting prices and offering top-notch security, PureVPN is a standout. Grab a 5-year plan for less than $2 a month, and get a 31-day money-back guarantee when you do.

5. CyberGhost

Rounding out my list is CyberGhost – which also coincidently wins the award for the cutest VPN mascot ever. I often recommend this service to VPN newbies, seeing as its apps are supremely easy to use, and with servers in 100 countries, you'll have no trouble hopping over digital borders to check out sites and services from abroad.

Sign up for a 2-year plan, at a measly $2.03 a month, and you'll get an extra 4 months for free - so you'll be covered well into 2024.

CyberGhost: 84% + 4 months FREE

If streaming is your main concern, CyberGhost is an awesome pick – and its Cyber Monday deal looks like it's going to be semi-permanent. All CyberGhost plans are protected by a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, giving you plenty of time to get a feel for the VPN.

So, there you have it – the best Cyber Monday deals that are still alive and kicking. I've never seen a spread of savings like this (and from so many of the industry’s top players), so make sure you don't end up empty-handed after one of the biggest and best Cyber Mondays ever.

Still want more? Check out our AI deal finder to scour every deal from Future's brands, including Tom's Guide, TechRadar, PC Gamer, and so many more!