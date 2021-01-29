Copa Libertadores final live stream: How to watch Palmeiras vs. Santos

Copa Libertadores final start time and channels The Copa Libertadores final with Palmeiras vs. Santos takes place this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. You can watch the Copa Libertadores final on BeIn in the U.S., while U.K. viewers can tune in on the BBC Red Button.

Are you ready for the Copa Libertadores final live stream? Yes, just as the Champions League dominates European football, the prize that every club eyes in South America is the Copa Libertadores. This year's final is an all Brazilian affair, providing a global audience to see two teams battle for a trophy. And there are plenty ways to watch the Copa Libertadores final, if you know where to look.

This year's final pits Santos, which has lifted the cup three times, against Palmeiras, which last won the Copa Libertadores in 1999. Santos is less than 50 miles from Palmeiras' home base in Sao Paulo, and the two sides regularly face off in the Clássico da Saudade. This is the first time that Palmeiras and Santos have squared off in a Copa Libertadores final.

Whether you're a big fan of South American football or you're simply curious to see the atmosphere around this year's final as it's played in a near-empty Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, here's how to live stream the Copa Libertadores final this weekend.

How to use a VPN to watch the Copa Libertadores final

It's possible you may not be able to find a live stream of the Copa Libertadores where you are. If that's the case, try a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, giving you the chance to stream shows and events that might otherwise not be avilable in your location.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

Copa Libertadores final live streams in the U.S.

You'll find the Copa Libertadores final on BeIn, a cable channel offering live sports from around the world. It's possible that BeIn isn't included in your current cable package, but you can find the sports channel through streaming services including Sling.TV and Fubo.TV.

On Sling, BeIn is part of the service's $10/month World Sports package. Fubo.TV includes BeIn as part of its $65/month service along with 120 other channels.

Copa Libertadores final live streams in the U.K.

The BBC is airing the Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras vs. Santos on BBC Red Button. You can also stream the Copa Libertadores final on BBC iPlayer.

Copa Libertadores final live streams in Canada

As in the U.S., Canadians can watch Palmeiras vs. Santos in the Copa Libertadores final on BeIn.

Copa Libertadores final live streams in other regions

Here's where you can live stream the Copa Libertadores final in other parts of the world.

Argentina: Marca Claro, Claro Sports, FOX Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Marca Claro, Claro Sports, FOX Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Brazil: Fox Sports Web, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, SBT, Fox Sports App

Fox Sports Web, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, SBT, Fox Sports App Chile: Marca Claro, ESPN2 Sur, FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports 1 Chile, Claro Sports

Marca Claro, ESPN2 Sur, FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports 1 Chile, Claro Sports Colombia: ESPN2 Colombia, FOX Play Sur, Marca Claro, Claro Sports

ESPN2 Colombia, FOX Play Sur, Marca Claro, Claro Sports Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV Ireland: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button Israel: Sport 4

Sport 4 Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Marca Claro, Claro Sports New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: Claro Sports

Claro Sports Venezuela: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

For more Copa Libertadores final live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.