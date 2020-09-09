Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Clippers vs Nuggets game 4 start time, channel Clippers vs Nuggets is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET today (Wednesday, Sept. 9) on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are also airing on TNT and ABC, full series schedule below.

Will LA begin to close Denver's season tonight? The Clippers vs Nuggets live stream for game 4 finds Kawhi Leonard's team with the chance to move up 3-1 on the Denver Nuggets, who squandered their lead in the previous game.

If the Clippers win, and that's not a certainty (let's not write the Nuggets off just yet), it will most likely be through a joint effort of Leonard and Paul George, who scored

23 and 32 points in game 3. While 15 of George's haul came from beyond the arc (shooting 5 for 7), Leonard also contributed on the boards, with 14 rebounds. If LA can expect to standardize that pair of performances, this NBA playoffs series is theirs for the taking.

Leonard also won eyes with his defense, as replays showed that he blocked a dunk from Denver guard Jamal Murray late in the game ... mostly by way of his middle finger, stretched outwards and hitting the ball.

Denver's chances of evening the series, though, would be a lot greater if Murray's able to rebound to his state from the Utah round 1 series (where he scored upwards of 50 points on multiple occasions). In the last four games, Murray's only contributed 17 points (or less), and that cannot be helping the team's chances.

The Nuggets have gotten a strong look from Nikola Jokić, but without Murray or Jeami Grant being threats, the Clippers were able to hinder the big man with double-teaming.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream for game 4:

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

Clippers vs Nuggets game 4 airs today (Wednesday, September 9) at 9 p.m. on ESPN in the U.S., so anyone with cable won't have a hard time finding it. NBA playoff games are also airing on TNT and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Clippers vs Nuggets on Sling TV or sports fan favorite fuboTV.

These are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30 per month. ABC and ESPN are in fuboTV's Standard package, which is $59 per month.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans (again) have the worst end of the schedule. If they want to watch the game, they can catch Clippers vs Nuggets live streams at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Nuggets air on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's going to be on SN360 at 9 p.m. ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Clippers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97

Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101

Nuggets 110, Clippers 101 Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107

Clippers 113, Nuggets 107 Game 4: Wed., Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed., Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN) Game 5: Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT) *Game 6: Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)

Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN) *Game 7: Tue., Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

* = if necessary