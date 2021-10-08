Braves vs Brewers live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 1 online

The Braves vs Brewers live stream has Atlanta starting their drive to their second straight NLCS, while Milwaukee is hoping their pitching will be enough to get them their first playoff series win in four years. Bravos and Brew Crew start off their National League Divisional Series with MLB live stream.

The Braves (88-73) enter the playoffs after winning their fourth straight NL East title. They did that despite losing Ronald Acuna Jr for the last two and a half months of the season. That's when Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley took over to lead the team back to the playoffs. Riley hit a team high 33 home runs while Freeman hit 31 homers with a team leading on-base percentage of .393.

The Brewers (95-67) won the NL Central with the third best record in the NL behind only the hundred-win Giants and Dodgers. The key to Milwaukee’s success this season was their pitching as Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peratla all made 25 or more starts while posting sub-3.00 ERA's. To back up that rotation was one of the best closers in baseball, Josh Hader who's 1.23 ERA was the lowest among relievers in baseball.

Charlie Morton takes the ball for the Braves in game one of this series. Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers. The 26-year-old Burnes went 11-5 on the year and his 2.43 ERA was the best of any starter in baseball. He ended his season with a loss, but it was hit first since May. Morton, a 37-year-old veteran just wrapped up a solid season in Atlanta going 14-6 over a league leading 33 starts posting a 3.34 ERA. Morton is 7-3 in his postseason career.

The Brewers are a 1.5-run favorite against the Braves. The over/under is 7 runs.

How to watch Braves vs Brewers live streams from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Braves vs Brewers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Braves vs Brewers live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Brewers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Brewers is Friday (Oct. 8) at 4:37 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $50 Orange and Blue package is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Braves vs Brewers live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Brewers live stream across the pond, even if it is at the crazy hour of 9:37 p.m. local BST Friday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Braves vs Brewers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Brewers live streams in Canada on SportsNet.