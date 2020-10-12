Best Prime Day phone deals 2020

Prime Day phone deals give you the opportunity to grab a great device at a fraction of its cost. A wide range of phones, from flagships to budget devices, are now on sale, so there's a good chance you can get the phone you're looking on the cheap.

We're seeing discounts on devices from Samsung, Motorola, and even Apple at significant savings. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals guide for the latest offers coming out of Amazon. You can also check out our looks at the best iPhone 11 deals and best Galaxy S20 deals for the best prices on some of the leading flagships.

Best Prime Day phone deals right now

OnePlus 8 Pro: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset and fast wireless charging that can get the phones battery up to 55% after just 30 minutes. But one of the biggest highlights to this OnePlus flagship is the 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.78-inch display, which matches a feature on much more expensive Galaxy S20 models.View Deal

Motorola Razr 5G: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Foldable phones are generally pretty pricey, so when you find a discount on one, it's best to strike quickly. The Motorola Razr 5G is Motorola's follow-up to its first foldable phone, and it corrects many of the original's flaws by tweaking the phone's design and improving its hinge. You can save $200 if you buy it now.View Deal

iPhone 11 (Renewed): was $849 now $640 @ Amazon

If you're looking to save on the latest iPhones, getting a renewed model from Amazon is a great way to shave some money off the cost, and this particular version is even cheaper thanks to a price cut. This iPhone 11 model features 128GB of storage, as opposed to the mere 64GB that comes with the base model. You also get the iPhone 11's top-performing cameras and the pace-setting A13 Bionic chip.View Deal

TCL 10L: was $249 now $209 @ Amazon

The TCL 10L may cost less than $250, but it certainly doesn't look like a budget phone. It's got an excellent design highlighted by a 6.53-inch LCD panel that rivals the displays found on pricier phones. While camera performance is inconsistent, this is still a good phone to get if you don't want to spend big bucks.View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

Samsung's newest phone is already on sale at Amazon for $100 off its regular price. The Galaxy S20 FE is already much cheaper than other phones in Samsung's S20 lineup, but you're not making too many compromises for that lower price. You still get excellent cameras and a very powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset.View Deal

Prime Day phone deals — what to look for

Prime Day phone deals can vary widely from device to device. Typical savings range from $50 to $100 off the leading models, but as Prime Day 2020 gets into full swing, we'd expect even more substantial savings, particularly on devices that came out earlier in the year.

For last year's Prime Day, we saw Samsung take as much as $300 off its latest flagship phones, while Motorola was very active in cutting prices on its various handsets. With more Motorola phones than ever before this year, we'd expect that phone maker to be active on Prime Day.

Because Prime Day is happening in October this year, some phones that have been discounted in the past may not be in line for Prime Day savings. Last year, Google dropped the price on its Pixel phones, but with the Pixel 5 debuting at the end of September, we wouldn't expect too much of a discount on that $699 phone.

Prime Day phone deals — iPhone

Given the interest in Apple's phones, you'd expect a big clamor for iPhone deals on Prime Day. The challenge this year is that Apple will hold its iPhone launch event on Oct. 13. That's the same day that Prime Day 2020 gets underway. So we wouldn't expect too many bargains on the newly unveiled iPhone 12 models.

It's a potentially different story with older iPhones, including the iPhone 11. Apple has a habit of keeping around at least one current model when it revamps its iPhone lineup, selling that model at a lower price. If the iPhone XR is any example, we could see the iPhone 11's price drop by $100 to $150 on Prime Day. Other older models might get discounts, too. Our look at the best Prime Day iPhone 11 deals will track all the price changes for Apple's current flagship.