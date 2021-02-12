Best Presidents Day furniture sales 2021

From office chairs to mattresses, Presidents Day furniture sales can be found across multiple retailers right now. Wayfair, Home Depot, and Purple are just a handful of retailers currently offering sitewide discounts.

Although Presidents Day is still a few days out (February 15 to be exact), retailers are waisting no time in releasing their best Presidents Day furniture sales for 2021. And with most consumers predominantly shopping from home, there are plenty of bargains to take advantage of. In fact, one of our favorite Presidents Day furniture sales comes courtesy of Wayfair. The retailer is taking up to 70% off sitewide with massive discounts on living room seating (up to 60% off), appliances (from $399), and dining room furniture (55% off).

Meanwhile, mattress companies like Purple and DreamCloud are offering sitewide discounts on mattresses, nightstands, and more. To help you with your shopping, we're highlighting today's best Presidents Day furniture sales below. Plus, make sure to check out our Presidents Day sales coverage for more deals.

Best Presidents Day furniture sales

Home office

Desk lamps: deals from $24 @ Amazon

Brighten up your home office with one of these desk lamp deals from Amazon. The retailer has all types of desk lamps on sale with prices from $25. Currently, you can get the Lampat LED Desk Lamp for $24.99 (pictured, was $39) via an on-page coupon. That's $15 off its normal price. View Deal

Office chairs: deals from $46 @ Wayfair

From task chairs to executive chairs, Wayfair is offering epic discounts on office chairs right now with deals as low as $46. For instance, you can get the Anston Conference Chair for $62.99 (pictured, was $109). The mid-back office chair is made of elastic and soft polyurethane leather with a stainless steel frame that blends into any room. View Deal

Adjustable Risers/desk: 25% off @ Overstock

Presidents Day furniture sales are the perfect time to upgrade your home office. If you've been looking for a riser or standing desk, Overstock is taking up to 25% off select risers/desks. For instance, you can get the Gymax Adjustable Computer Riser for $124.19 (pictured, was $137). The riser has 13 adjustable heights from 2.3 inches to 16.5 inches to provide the proper height and working angle for sitting or standing.View Deal

Bedroom

Cocoon Chill Hybrid Mattress: was $999 now $649 w/ free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

Free bundle: Upgrade your bed to the Chill Hybrid mattress, which features both memory foam and Sealy's premium coils to offer maximum support while you sleep. Plus, it comes with two free pillows and a sheet set. Currently, the twin costs $649 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $969 (was $1,499).View Deal

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $899 now $699 + $399 of free gifts @ DreamCloud

Save $599: DreamCloud's Presidents Day mattress sale is here. Currently, DreamCloud is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, a mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $699 for the twin ($200 off) or $999 for the queen ($200 off).View Deal

Purple Mattress: was $1,149 now $1,049 @ Purple

Save up to $350: Purple Mattress is taking up to $150 off its entire line of mattresses. Plus, if you purchase a bundle, you'll get an extra $200 off, which means you could save up to $350 total. For instance, you can get the Purple Mattress (queen) on sale for $1,049 ($100 off). Add the Premium Sleep Bundle (two pillows, mattress protector, and Purple sheets) during checkout and you'll pay just $316 for the bundle instead of $516 ($200 off). View Deal

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series: was $999 now $899 @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its entire mattress collection as part of its holiday sales. The most affordable mattress in the sale happens to be the Harmony Lux Carbon Series. The mattress features Beautyrest's RightTemp Wave Foam, which keeps you sleeping cool and comfortable throughout the night. It also features Beautyrest's Gel Memory Foam, which is designed to offer pressure relief for an airy night's sleep. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,199). View Deal

Home accents

Big winter sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Amazon is having a Big Winter Sales event and discounting a wide range of items for the home. From accent rugs to humidifiers, you can save up to 40% off. As part of the sale, you can get the Winix Cool Mist Humidifier for just $39.99 (pictured, was $50). You can choose between lavender or eucalyptus for relaxing aromatherapy that can run for up to 40 hours. View Deal

Casper Throw Pillows: was $69 now $48 @ Casper

The Casper Throw Pillows are made with 100% wool and come in a variety of sizes and colors to match your room. They're currently 30% off with prices from $48.View Deal