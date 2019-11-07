Best Buy Black Friday preview: $50 off Apple Watch 4

Apple Watch Black Friday deals are here and although the Apple Watch Series 4 may not be Apple's flagship watch anymore, it's still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. In a pre-Black Friday deal, Best Buy is taking $50 dollars off the Apple Watch Series 4's regular price.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the 44mm/GPS Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $329. Normally, this smartwatch retails for $379, so that's a $50 discount. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this 44mm model and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this season. Amazon also has this Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for the same price.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $329

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $50 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy. View Deal

shop the entire Apple Watch Series 4 sale at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 packs a 448 x 368 OLED display, advanced heart rate sensors, and 24-hour battery life.

In our Apple Watch Series 4 review, we loved its big, beautiful display, which looks good under any type of light. Our only gripe was its price tag, which isn't an issue now that it's on sale. The Apple Watch Series 4 automatically tracks running, swimming, yoga, rowing, and more. In real-world testing, it lasted roughly 24 hours on a full charge.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 4 is the Editor's Choice must-have smartwatch, especially for iPhone X and iPhone 11 users. It's nearly identical to the Apple Watch Series 5, except that it lacks the Series 5's always-on screen. If you want the always-on display feature of the Apple Watch Series 5, Best Buy also has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $384 ($15) off.

For more early Black Friday deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals coverage.