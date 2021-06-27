Belgium vs Portugal live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Round of 16 game for free

Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 game starts today (Sunday, June 27) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ABC. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Belgium vs Portugal live stream is without question the standout game from the Euro 2020 Round of 16, pitching the world's No.1 ranked team against the current European Champions.

Both sides are packed with talent, both have realistic designs on winning the tournament and both will be devastated if they crash out at this early stage. And given Italy's struggles to overcome Austria yesterday, both Belgium and Portugal will be even more confident of going far in the tournament if they can triumph in this game; the winner here will meet Italy in the last eight.

Belgium are brimming with talent across the pitch, from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to midfield genius Kevin De Bruyne and the free-scoring Romelu Lukaku. Add in the returning Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel and you have some serious quality. That said, their defense is looking a little old these days and the whole team will be feeling the weight of expectation upon them.

Portugal's star man — Cristiano Ronaldo — needs no introduction, but it would be wrong to write them off as a one-player-team. In fact, with a midfield including the likes of João Moutinho and Bernardo Silva, they are arguably just as strong as Belgium in that area of the field. And of course Ronaldo himself is in fine form with five goals already and seemingly playing more of a team role than ever before. Here are the teams:

Belgium (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, T Hazard; De Bruyne, E Hazard; Lukaku.

Portugal (4-3-3) Rui Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Joao Palhinha, Renato Sanches; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) today (Sunday, June 27) and it promises to be a classic.

Read on to find out how you can watch it all for free, wherever you are, and be sure to also check out our main how to watch Euro 2020 hub, for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream for free

The Belgium vs Portugal live stream is available for free in the U.K., which means you can watch it for free from anywhere else in the world. All you need is one of the best VPN services and you can tune in to the free U.K. coverage of the game even if you're in a different country.

The Belgium vs Portugal live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub, and a VPN will let you access that from anywhere; all you need is a valid U.K. television licence.

How to watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream with a VPN

A virtual private network, or VPN, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. The good thing about that is it allows you to access the streaming services you already pay for at home, even when you're in a different country.

We've tested many of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

How to watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream on ABC. Got that as part of your cable package? Then you'll also be able to stream it through the ABC website. Either way, the game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before that.

If you've already cut the cord, Sling TV could be an option. ABC's games are simulcast on ESPN3, and that's one of more than 30 channels available on the Sling Orange package. It costs $35 per month, but right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option: it's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get over 117 channels including ESPN3.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN3.

Fubo.TV has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN3 among them.

How to watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Belgium vs Portugal live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. BST, but coverage starts at 7:15 p.m. — so tune in then to catch all of the pre-game build up.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Belgium vs Portugal live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA, can still catch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Belgium vs Portugal live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.