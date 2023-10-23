New MacBook Pros with M3 chip tipped to launch next week at Apple event

The interwebs resident Apple guru Mark Gurman has dropped yet another fruit-shaped spoiler: it looks like Team Cupertino is planning to launch a Mac-related event next week on either October 30th or on the 31st.

According to Gurman’s popular ‘ Power On ’ newsletter (thanks, MacRumors ), based on insider info, Apple will host an event in the coming days, with the headline news being the launch of a new 24-inch iMac. That would make sense, seeing as the latest version of Apple’s ultra-powerful PC uses the company’s aging M1 chip, and launched almost three years ago.

The well-connected Gurman also believes there’s a strong possibility this rumored (and slightly surprising) Apple event could feature the announcements of new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip. While that may come across as a little premature — bear in mind Apple released the MacBook Pro 2023 this past January — Gurman states “an additional update the same year would be unusual, but not inconceivable."

The main selling point of this alleged new MacBook Pro would be the presence of the equally rumored Apple M3 chip. A rumor I’ve been writing about for so long now, I’m pretty sure I penned my first story on the much talked about processor around the time mankind was carving its first wheel.

If (and more likely when) these new MacBook Pros are announced, Gurman predicts the only major changes we’ll see are the additions of new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, which will surely be priced at wallet-crushing costs. In terms of processing power, these new forms of silicon truly could be game-changers for performance boosts, so the hardest of hardcore Apple fans will likely shut up and part with their cash as quickly as possible.

Refreshed versions of the Pro makes sense, too, seeing as the stock of the current M2-powered iMacs and MacBook Pros are in short supply, as Gurman has pointed out on X.

There may also be “minor improvement to displays” with these new MacBook Pro models; a rumored strengthened by additional reporting from DigiTimes that claims they could house more efficient mini-LED panels.

On the subject of displays, Apple may also announce three new iPads next week, although this is far from confirmed. Whether it happens next week or not, it seems likely the tech giant will release refreshed versions of its tablet, in the forms of a new entry-level iPad, a refreshed iPad Air, and a reworked iPad Mini.

If we’re super lucky, Apple may even announce the long speculated iPad Pro 2024, which looks set to receive the legendary tablet’s first OLED screen. Whether these tablets are revealed in the coming days, or if it takes months for the company to announce them, it looks all but certain each model will support the new $79 Apple Pencil.

Not only is this peripheral kinder on your change purse, it boasts lower latency than its predecessors, making it easier to sketch, write journals and take notes with. Oh, and best of all, it has a sliding port that once opened, reveals a long overdue USB-C port.

Why does Gurman think Apple will host this seemingly rushed event in the closing days of this month more or less out of the blue? Well, there’s previous on this front.

Apple’s latest earnings call is due to take place on November 2nd. The last time such a financially significant event took place was in November 2018. And guess what? This took place mere days after an October 30th launch event.

Whether this Apple event occurs next week or not, we won’t have long to find out.