Apple just announced a new Apple Pencil for iPads — and it fixes our biggest complaint

Apple just announced a new cheaper Apple Pencil with USB-C charging. Compatible with some of the best iPads including the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 5 and iPad 10th gen, this $79 peripheral is a decent compliment to the existing Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2.

The cheaper price means the new Apple Pencil lacks some features present in its counterparts — including pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging and double tap to change tools. It can magnetically attach to iPads, including the latest 10th gen version, though it won’t pair and charge when connected.

Regarding USB-C charging, the new Apple Pencil has a sliding cap that reveals the USB-C port. When you magnetically attach the stylus to an iPad, it enters into sleep mode to preserve battery. This is a smart feature considering how the new Apple Pencil doesn’t charge when attached to an iPad.

Though the new Apple Pencil is missing some features, it retains the precision and low latency of its counterparts, according to Apple. The new stylus works with iPadOS 17 features like Scribble, Quick Note and Freeform. It also supports the hover feature available on the M2 iPad Pro — which is a feature I personally enjoy.

Outlook

Apple has a reputation for releasing expensive products. Because of that, a cheaper Apple Pencil is appreciated. Sure, it’s not as feature-rich as the Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2, but it has the core features we’ve come to expect from the company’s styli.

In particular, it seems like a better fit for the 10th gen iPad than the original Apple Pencil, which required a USB-C to Lighting dongle to charge — not to mention the fact you couldn’t magnetically attach the Apple Pencil 1 to the iPad for storage.

This announcement comes amid rumors that Apple could debut an 11th gen iPad as early as today. It could be a coincidence, but it wouldn’t surprise me if this new Apple Pencil is meant to complement the rumored new iPad. A cheaper Apple Pencil for the company’s entry-level tablet doesn’t seem far-fetched, but I could be reading too much into this.

Expect the new Apple Pencil sometime in early November.