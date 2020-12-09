AirPods Pro deal saves you $60 and they ship in time for Xmas

The AirPods Pro are among the best premium earbuds you can get. If you're looking for AirPods deals that'll arrive in time for the holidays, we've got good news.

Currently, Woot has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189 . That’s $60 off and their second-lowest price ever. Even better is the fact that they'll arrive between December 18 and December 22 if you buy them now. Alternatively, Amazon has them on sale for $199, but they will arrive after Christmas.

Apple's best-selling in-ear wireless headphones are on sale and ready to ship. Currently, Woot has them on sale for $189, which is $60 off and their second-lowest price ever. They're IPX4 certified and offer active noise cancellation for the most immersive sound experience. Amazon also has them on sale for $199.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones), and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

Apple's premium buds are a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they'll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

Sure they were $20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this deal from Woot is the lowest price you can get right now.