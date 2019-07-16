Act Fast: TCL Roku Smart TV Just $99 for Prime Day (Update)

Update July 16 6:58 pm ET: The TCL 32" LED Roku TV is now $129, so it is $10 off.

Prime Day is proving to be a big win for TV deals. We're especially impressed by the price slash to TCL's 32" LED Roku Smart TV — right now, Amazon's running a $99.99 deal on the device.

TCL 32" LED Roku Smart TV: was $139.76 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The TCL 32" LED Roku Smart TV brings all your favorite streaming content right to your bedroom or living room; at a low cost, too. This lightning deal may expire soon, so if you've been hunting down a cheap smart TV this Prime Day you'll want to act fast. View Deal

We think the TCL 32" LED Roku Smart TV is one of the best budget-friendly TV's available. It comes loaded with lots of streaming goodies and offers a healthy selection of Roku smart TV apps. While the 720p display might be a turn-off to shoppers serious about their resolution, the price makes the TV perfect for a bedroom or other smaller space.

If you want sharper 1080p resolution, the full HD version of the 32-inch TCL 32S327 Roku Smart LED TV )is currently $149 or $40 off.