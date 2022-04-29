9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple and more

The sun is shining and a fresh batch of new movies and shows are streaming this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max , Apple TV Plus and other services. With Emmy nominations around the corner, great television is in abundance.

This weekend’s top pick is Ozark season 4 part 2 , the final installment of Netflix’s award-winning crime drama. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and the cast bid what’s sure to be a bloody farewell. Will any of the Byrdes safely fly their cartel-controlled coop?

Another series that is taking its final bow is Grace and Frankie. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are going out in style with the help of their old pal Dolly Parton.

Several high-profile new series are making their debuts, including the true crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven , the police corruption saga We Own This City and the nostalgic look at the making of The Godfather, The Offer .

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Ozark season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Nearly five years after Marty and Wendy Byrde moved to Lake of the Ozarks to launder money for the cartel, their story is coming to an end. Their seemingly normal all-American middle-aged family has seen crime, violence and death, but now they seek the impossible: to return to legit lives back in Chicago. But once you’ve broken bad, it’s hard to put the pieces back together again.

The second half of the final season follows up on the stunning developments of the first batch of episodes. Wendy (Laura Linney) is scheming to be free of the cartel, while maintaining her burgeoning political power via the foundation. Marty (Jason Bateman) is less confident they can get out alive, especially without an ally in the FBI. Meanwhile, Ruth (Julia Garner) is dead set on revenge for the deaths of Darlene and Wyatt, but her plans could destroy the Byrdes’ escape plan.

Streaming now on Netflix

Shining Girls (Apple TV Plus)

You had me at Elisabeth Moss. The actress has an unerring sense for good television, with Mad Men, Top of the Lake and The Handmaid’s Tale notched on her enviable resume. Now, she produces and stars in this adaptation of Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel.

Moss plays Kirby Mazrachi, a research assistant at a Chicago newspaper who is still traumatized and emotionally scarred from a brutal attack six years prior. When a murder case seems to resemble her own assault, she teams up with troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to find the serial assailant. All the while, Kirby must contend with unexplained changes to her reality which result in a sort of multiverse-like existence. She’s no doctor, but it’s very strange indeed.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

The Offer (Paramount Plus)

The Godfather is one of the greatest movies ever made, but its stranger-than-fiction journey to get made is the subject of this 10-episode limited series based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences. Ruddy is portrayed by Miles Teller as a smart, visionary problem-solver who preserves the film’s artistry while juggling a tight budget, logistical roadblocks, studio concerns and a host of big personalities.

Among those personalities are legendary Paramount boss Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler), Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers), author Mario Puzo, various mafia members, and even Frank Sinatra.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

We Own This City (HBO)

Twenty years after the premiere of The Wire, creator David Simon and writer/collaborator George Pelecanos return to Baltimore for a new examination of the city’s policing. Several Wire alums appear in We Own This City, including Jamie Hector, Domenick Lombardozzi and Delaney Williams.

The six-episode limited series is based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s nonfiction book about the rampant corruption found in the Gun Trace Task Force. Led by amoral Sergeant Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal), the unscrupulous officers plant drugs, pocket money and assault suspects. But their dirty dealings are soon the target of a probe by the Department of Justice.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)

Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book Under The Banner Of Heaven explores the blood-soaked, violent origins of the Mormon church as the context for the gruesome 1984 murders of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter at the hands of her fundamentalist brothers-in-law.

Hulu’s limited series adaptation stars Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre, who is assigned to the case. A devout Mormon himself, his faith is shaken as he uncovers disturbing truths about fundamentalist sects, the history of the church and the long-accepted darkness that resulted in Brenda and her baby’s deaths.

Streaming now on Hulu

Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 (Netflix)

No need to worry that Grace and Frankie are riding off into a Thelma-and-Louise-like ending. As Grace herself says, “Pass!” These ladies of a certain age are far from ready for any kind of end. Ever since their husbands came out as gay lovers, they’ve only been about new beginnings.

The last part of the final season sees them starting new adventures as they juggle their families, business ventures and romantic interests. We fully expect to see more crazy hijinks involving vibrators and marijuana. And Dolly Parton! Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin welcome their 9 to 5 co-star for a cameo in the series finale. What a way to make a living!

Streaming now on Netflix

Made for Love season 2 (HBO Max)

Perhaps it’s not all that surprising that “controlling chip implanted in someone’s head” has become a fast-growing genre in recent years. While it’s not quite the same thing, we all have very advanced chips in our pockets that have dominion over many aspects of our lives.

Made for Love returns for a second season, just weeks after the end of the similar sci-fi cautionary tale Severance. Hazel (Cristin Milioti) still has the tracking chip created by husband Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) inside her head and is living in his compound in exchange for cancer treatments for her father (Ray Romano). When Gogol is targeted by the feds, she has to decide between helping her dad or taking down the company.

Streaming now on HBO Max

I Love That For You (Showtime)

Saturday Night Live’s Vanessa Bayer stars in and produces this half-hour comedy based partly on her own experience of overcoming childhood leukemia. Joanna Gold wants to build a new identity beyond being “that cancer girl” and become a host at a home shopping channel.

She lands her dream job at SVN, where she is thrilled to work with network star and idol Jackie (Molly Shannon). Unfortunately, Joanna doesn’t find as warm a welcome from icy CEO Patricia (Jenifer Lewis) or condescending host Beth Anne (Ayden Mayeri). Desperate to succeed, she makes the big mistake of lying about having cancer again. This is one mess she can’t buy an organizational system to fix.

Airing Sunday, May 1 at 8:30 p.m. on Showtime (via (via Sling or Fubo )

Ten Percent (Sundance Now)

Netflix is home to many great foreign series, like Call My Agent, about talent agents in Paris (if you haven’t seen it, what are you waiting to binge for?). Ten Percent is the British version and it's got a different home, on Sundance Now.

When tragedy strikes London's Nightingale Hart, the agents and their assistants are thrown into turmoil as they scramble for their jobs. Meanwhile, their phones still ring incessantly with demands from their celebrity clients. Like the OG series, Ten Percent will feature cameos by real actors playing themselves, including Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Emma Corrin.

Streaming now on Sundance Now and AMC Plus

What else to watch this weekend

While we're always collecting the best new movies to stream online, we've got even more TV recommendations: