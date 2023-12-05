4th Republican presidential debate 2023: How to watch online

The fourth Republican primary debate is almost here, marking the last chance for the GOP presidential candidates — again, minus Donald Trump — to speak to a national audience before the year's end.

4th Republican primary debate start time, TV Channels The fourth Republican presidential debate starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, December 6.

• U.S. — The CW; NewsNation (via Sling or Fubo)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will take the stage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in what will be the smallest debate lineup so far this year.

The two-hour debate begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, December 6. NewsNation, a division of Nexstar Media Group, is handling broadcasting and streaming for what's almost guaranteed to be the young television network's largest audience yet. Moderators include former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and The Washington Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson.

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, will skip the debate once more and instead attend a private fundraiser in Florida for a super PAC supporting his candidacy.

We've seen the field of candidates narrow as the Republican National Committee has steadily heightened the threshold to make the stage with each debate. To participate in this week's event, candidates had to secure at least 80,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from 20 or more states and territories. Candidates also needed to be polling at at 6% or higher in two qualifying national polls or in one national poll and two polls from separate early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. As in past debates, the RNC required candidates to sign a pledge committing to support the eventual GOP nominee.

Here's everything you need to watch the 4th Republican debate on Dec. 6.

How to watch the 4th Republican primary debate from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from home, and unable to use the services you already pay for, you don't have to miss the fourth GOP primary debate. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the debate from wherever you go.

How to watch the Dec. 6 GOP primary debate in the U.S.

The 4th Republican presidential debate takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, December 6) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

It will air on The CW as well as all NewsNation platforms, including its TV channel, app and website. If you're unsure which channel to catch it on, check out NewsNation's ChannelFinder for more info on how to watch the debate on cable.

If you've cut the cord, you can still find NewsNation on some of the best cable TV alternatives that stream live TV. Our top picks are Sling TV and FuboTV, which both carry NewsNation.

Sling is less expensive, but its local channel coverage only includes ABC, NBC and Fox (in select regions) and you'll need the News Extra Add-on ($6) to get NewsNation. Meanwhile, Fubo has over 120 channels, including all broadcast networks and dozens of top cable brands like NewsNation, starting at $75.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable channels like NewsNation, CNN, Fox News, AMC, E!, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch the fourth GOP primary debate in Canada, UK and Australia

Viewers around the world can watch the fourth GOP primary debate on NewsNation's website or app, which is available through both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

If you're traveling abroad and want to use one of the streaming services you pay for, ExpressVPN can help.