What is the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress and should you buy one in the Presidents' Day sale?

If you’re looking for a new mattress but you don’t have a huge budget, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on comfort or support. The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress offers one of the most affordable hybrid mattresses on the market. Right now, you can get a queen for just $179 at Walmart and that includes free shipping.

The Linespa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress features on our best mattress guide thanks to its incredible value for money and overall comfort. This medium-firm bed offers responsive comfort and plenty of support, but at only 8” deep, it’s best suited to lightweight stomach sleepers, older children or guest rooms.

The Presidents’ Day mattress sales mean you get some great deals on the top mattress brands, with beds for all sleep styles and budgets being discounted heavily. If you buy the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid direct from Linenspa then it’ll cost you $249 but head over to Walmart and you’ll get it for just $179.99 which is a saving of $69 on what is already a cheap bed. But what else makes this bed a good choice? Read on and we will tell you everything you need to know about this top-rated budget bed.

Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress: Overview

Pros Budget-friendly

Decent temperature regulation

Feels like a traditional innerspring mattress Cons Thin profile

Poor edge support

Not as durable as more expensive alternatives

The Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress is probably one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy on an ultra-tight budget.

This medium-firm mattress is rated at 6 out of 10 and during our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review, our tester found that to be pretty accurate. It has an 8” profile and is made up of three layers, which include a quilted memory foam layer followed by a comfort layer and finally a layer of tempered steel coils so you get the combination of contouring foam with the bounce and feel of a traditional innerspring mattress.

However, the 8-inch profile may be considered too thin for some sleepers, especially those who are used to deeper mattresses. But whilst this mattress may not be packed with premium sleep features, it is an excellent entry-level hybrid mattress, especially for the price. It’s particularly well-suited for a guest bedroom, children’s bed or the budget-conscious shopper who needs a temporary mattress.

The price is what really makes this mattress stand out. You can buy it directly from the brand, but if you shop around you’ll often find it reduced. Right now, the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is $249 for a queen when bought directly from the brand, but Walmart are currently selling it for just $179.

Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress: from $249 now $179 for a queen at Walmart

The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is already cheap but this Presidents’ Day you can find it even cheaper by heading to Walmart where you’ll be able to save $69 off the MSRP. A queen size will cost you just $179 at Walmart, whereas directly at Linenspa, it's $249. Whilst you don’t get the same benefits you’d expect from more premium mattresses, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days if you’re unhappy.

Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress: Prices & Trial

A queen sells for $249 at Linenspa

Current Walmart deal discounts a queen to $179

No sleep trial, but 30 day returns period and 10-year warranty

The Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy. It has an MSRP of $249 for a queen and despite the price being so low you can still get some good deals and discounts on this mattress.

Right now Walmart is offering a queen for just $179 which is cheaper than buying direct from Linenspa where it’s priced at $249 or Amazon where it’s $239.

Since this is a budget bed, it doesn’t come with a sleep trial, although Walmart do offer free returns within 30-days if you change your mind. It does, however, come with a standard 10-year warranty regardless of where you purchase the mattress.

Here are the current MSRPs of all sizes of the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress at Linenspa:

Twin: $129.99

Twin XL: $149.99

Full: $179.99

Full XL: $126.89

Short queen: $229.99

Queen: $249.99

King: $269.99

Cal king: $269.99

It’s worth noting that this mattress does come in a range of sizes from twin to Cal king but they do sell out quite often so it can be difficult to get hold of all sizes. So if you do see your required size and it’s in stock, don’t hesitate to buy because you never know how long it will hang around.

Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress: Design & Materials

It is made using a simple three-layer construction

Has a traditional innerspring feel

The foam is responsive

The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress enjoys a simple three layer design. It starts with a top cover made using a polyester blend that’s soft to the touch. Next is a super thin layer of quilted memory foam which provides instant pressure relief.

This is followed by a 1.5” layer of polyfoam which contours the body and offers some sink-in softness. This foam layer is super responsive so you won’t feel as though you’re stuck in the bed, making it perfect for combination sleepers who move around a lot at night. The final layer is made up of 6.5-inch steel coils that are the main support for the bed. This layer offers some bounce and also promotes airflow so hot sleepers won’t overheat.

(Image credit: Linenspa)

The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid does have the feel of a traditional innerspring mattress, but thanks to the two layers of foam, you do get some motion isolation. However, if you’re sharing a bed with a particularly restless partner, you may want to consider a different mattress as you will feel some movement. The edge support is also not great with this mattress. So if you like to use the full width of the bed or you sit on the edge to get ready in the morning, it may not offer the right amount of support.

However, this mattress is a good choice for guest bedrooms or for growing children that will need a new mattress sooner rather than later. Plus, the lower cost means that it’s not such a huge investment if you do decide to change it a few years down the line.

Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress: Comfort & Support

This mattress has a 8” profile

This mattress is better suits to lightweight sleepers or a guest bedroom

The Linenspa is a medium-firm mattress

The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is a medium-firm mattress that sits at around 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. This mattress is only 8” deep so it’s better suited for lightweight sleepers, older children or even just as a guest bedroom bed for occasional use.

Our testing panel found that our average weight sleepers could feel the coils in all sleeping positions, resulting in an uncomfortable sleep surface. But our lighter weight sleeper found sleeping on her stomach comfortable, thanks to the slight give in the foam but the robust support of the coils. In general, we found that pressure points would be aggravated if you spent a prolonged period of time sleeping on this mattress.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid is infused with a cooling gel which should help keep hot nights at bay, but if you’re a very hot sleeper, you may want to look at our roundup of the best cooling mattresses instead that can offer both pressure relief and cooling comfort.

As we mentioned, edge support isn't the best. Our lead tester found the edges dip quite a bit when pressure is applied so it’s probably not the best choice if you like to sleep close to the edge or you struggle to get in or out of bed.

Should you buy the Linenspa memory foam hybrid mattress?

Buy the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid if...

✅You’re on a budget: Linenspa is an affordable mattress brand, but the Memory Foam Hybrid is the cheapest hybrid mattress you’ll find anywhere.

✅You need a bed for your guest room: While not suitable for many sleepers as their main bed, it's a great cheap option for guest rooms and occasional use.

✅You sleep warm: Whilst this isn’t one of the best cooling mattresses, it doesn’t get too warm thanks to the thin layers of memory foam and the layer of steel coils that encourage and promote airflow.

Don't buy the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid if...

❌You share your bed with a restless partner: This mattress doesn’t do a great job of isolating motion. The memory foam does absorb some, but you will feel movement from a restless partner or pet.

❌You want a trial period: Most mattress brands offer sleep trials that usually start at 100-nights. You don’t get that with the Linenspa but you do get a 30-day return period incase you change your mind.

❌You want a thick mattress: This mattress is thin, at only 8-inches. If you prefer a thick mattress, then it’s best to look at other brands.

Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress alternative